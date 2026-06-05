Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Barefoot Daughter Lilibet's 'Unkempt' Appearance in Birthday Tribute Pics: 'Do They Ever Brush Her Hair?'

Markle shared two photos on her personal Instagram page on/ June 4 to mark the occasion.

The first showed Harry holding Lilibet in his arms as he looked down, beaming at his second child. Markle stood next to him with her right hand on his shoulder, grinning in the girl's direction.

"Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili," the former actress shared in the caption, including a second photo of the little girl barefoot in the yard of their Montecito, California, mansion.

She was wearing the same off-white summer sundress as in the previous photos while touching the purple flower of an Agapanthus plant, also known as the "Lily of the Nile."