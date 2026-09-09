Meghan Markle 'Never Had an Offer' for 'The Gentlemen' Netflix Role Despite 'Diva Duchess' Believing She Did

Hollywood bible Deadline broke the news on August 21 that Markle was in "preliminary conversations to join Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen for Season 3," even though the streaming service hadn't yet given the green light to an upcoming season.

The story dropped just two days after it was revealed that former Suits actress and husband Prince Harry were moving back to the U.K., where The Gentlemen is filmed, after six years of trying to live the California dream following 2020's Megxit.

Page Six Hollywood noted that the outlet quietly changed the story's wording later in the day to "in talks to join Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen for Season 3."

It noted that "conversations" typically mean little more than an initial chat, while "in talks" usually signals an offer is actually on the table.