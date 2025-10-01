EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle 'Hurled Cup of Tea in the Air' Amid her 'Miserable' Existence in Royal Family

Meghan Markle's celebrated tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018 was hailed as a triumph – but RadarOnline.com can now reveal behind the smiling photographs, tensions with aides left her so "miserable" it sparked a dramatic outburst from the diva duchess that ended in her hurling a cup of tea into the air.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then newly married and expecting their first child, captivated crowds in Sydney and beyond. Harry, 34 at the time, told competitors at the Invictus Games he was "humbled and inspired" by their determination, while Meghan, then 37, praised the "unshakable bond" and camaraderie among service personnel.