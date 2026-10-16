EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Ignites Fresh Divorce Rumors by Ditching Engagement Ring in Public

But attention has now shifted to Markle's jewelry as photographs show her without the diamond engagement ring Harry presented before their 2018 wedding.

The absence is prompting questions about the significance of the missing jewel – and sparking speculation that Markle and Harry have secretly split.

A royal source claimed, "The timing of Meghan appearing without her engagement ring was always going to attract attention because this was such an important public occasion for her and Harry.

"The fact that one of the most recognizable symbols of their marriage was conspicuously absent has inevitably prompted people to question whether everything is as harmonious behind the scenes as their public appearance suggests.

"That doesn't mean there is a problem with the marriage, but when you're dealing with two people whose every gesture is examined, even something as simple as leaving a ring at home can become a major talking point, and there are fresh rumors the pair have secretly split and even divorced, and are only together for 'brand Sussex.'"