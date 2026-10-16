EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Ignites Fresh Divorce Rumors by Ditching Engagement Ring in Public
Oct. 16 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has sparked fresh speculation about her marriage to Prince Harry after appearing without her engagement ring during the couple's first official public outing in Britain since returning from America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, joined Harry, 42, for engagements in Nottingham on October 15, nearly two months after relocating from California with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Missing Ring Sparks Split Rumors
But attention has now shifted to Markle's jewelry as photographs show her without the diamond engagement ring Harry presented before their 2018 wedding.
The absence is prompting questions about the significance of the missing jewel – and sparking speculation that Markle and Harry have secretly split.
A royal source claimed, "The timing of Meghan appearing without her engagement ring was always going to attract attention because this was such an important public occasion for her and Harry.
"The fact that one of the most recognizable symbols of their marriage was conspicuously absent has inevitably prompted people to question whether everything is as harmonious behind the scenes as their public appearance suggests.
"That doesn't mean there is a problem with the marriage, but when you're dealing with two people whose every gesture is examined, even something as simple as leaving a ring at home can become a major talking point, and there are fresh rumors the pair have secretly split and even divorced, and are only together for 'brand Sussex.'"
The Fitness Tracker Explanation
Former royal butler Grant Harrold suggested Markle may simply have preferred wearing a fitness tracker instead of her ring.
He said: "It's not unusual to see the royal women without their huge engagement rings, with both (Kate Middleton) and Meghan leaving them at home regularly over the years."
Harrold added: "While we don't know for sure why Meghan didn't wear hers in Nottingham, I would assume it's because she's wearing a fitness ring instead."
Photographs showed Markle sporting a substantial fitness band on her middle finger while retaining her traditional Welsh gold wedding band.
Harrold acknowledged leaving behind such a historically significant piece of jewelry was noteworthy.
"Prioritising a fitness tracker over a historic ring with a huge sentimental significance is an interesting choice – especially for such a landmark occasion," he explained.
The History Behind the Diamonds
The Nottingham appearance carried particular significance because the city hosted Harry and Markle's first joint engagement following their engagement announcement in December 2017.
Their return came after six years living in Montecito, California, where they settled following their departure from working royal duties in 2020.
The engagement ring itself has considerable emotional importance.
Harry proposed during dinner at Nottingham Cottage in 2017, presenting Markle with a cushion-cut diamond sourced from Botswana, where the couple enjoyed their third date.
Two smaller diamonds came from a bracelet belonging to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997.
Markle previously described the gesture as particularly meaningful because she had never met Diana.
She said in a 2017 BBC interview: "Everything about Harry's thoughtfulness and the inclusion of (Princess Diana's stones) and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us."
'It's Wonderful To Be Back'
Jeweler Lorraine Schwartz subsequently redesigned Markle's wedding jewelry in 2019, introducing a diamond pavé setting.
For the Nottingham visit, Markle selected British fashion labels, wearing a wool and cashmere coat, turtleneck and earrings from Joseph. She completed her outfit with a skirt from The Fold London and heels by Jennifer Chamandi.
Markle and Harry also visited the Community Recording Studio, where Markle greeted well-wishers enthusiastically.
She is said to have told those gathered: "It's wonderful to be back."