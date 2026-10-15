EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Issues Harry With Ultimatum Over UK Public Appearances'

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is preparing to join her husband, 42, for three charitable visits in Nottingham today – Thursday, October 15 – marking their first joint public engagement since returning to Britain.

But sources close to the couple have stressed the appearance will not signal a return to regular public duties following their departure from the monarchy in 2020.

One insider claimed: "Meghan intends to make relatively few public appearances while Harry concentrates on philanthropy and charitable causes – and she has given him an ultimatum saying leaving her out of his plans to do them is one of the conditions of her remaining with him in Britain.

"This distinction reflects the couple's very different professional ambitions, with the Duchess prioritizing motherhood, her lifestyle company As Ever, and a potential return to acting instead of becoming a 'faux royal.'

"Her and Harry's joint charitable appearances will be very limited and are likely to center around a handful annually, rather than becoming a regular feature of their working lives back in the UK."