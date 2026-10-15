EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Issues Harry With Ultimatum Over UK Public Appearances'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has made it clear to Prince Harry she will not return to a relentless schedule of public appearances in Britain, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
According to insiders, she has instead insisted their new life in the UK must revolve around her children, business interests and acting ambitions rather than royal-style engagements.
A Strategic Return to Public Engagements
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is preparing to join her husband, 42, for three charitable visits in Nottingham today – Thursday, October 15 – marking their first joint public engagement since returning to Britain.
But sources close to the couple have stressed the appearance will not signal a return to regular public duties following their departure from the monarchy in 2020.
One insider claimed: "Meghan intends to make relatively few public appearances while Harry concentrates on philanthropy and charitable causes – and she has given him an ultimatum saying leaving her out of his plans to do them is one of the conditions of her remaining with him in Britain.
"This distinction reflects the couple's very different professional ambitions, with the Duchess prioritizing motherhood, her lifestyle company As Ever, and a potential return to acting instead of becoming a 'faux royal.'
"Her and Harry's joint charitable appearances will be very limited and are likely to center around a handful annually, rather than becoming a regular feature of their working lives back in the UK."
Balancing Business Ventures and Historic Milestones
Meghan is also understood to be reviewing scripts for potential acting projects, while preparing to introduce As Ever products to the British market before the end of 2026.
The company, whose American offerings include preserves and decorative food products, represents a significant part of her plans for professional independence.
Thursday's Nottingham visit carries particular significance because the city hosted Markle's first official royal engagement alongside Harry in December 2017.
On that occasion, crowds gathered to welcome the newly engaged couple, with enthusiastic supporters lining the streets.
'Nottingham Has My Respect'
Their latest visit will follow a different format, with no organized public walkabout or ceremonial arrangements for the pair.
Instead, the Sussexes will concentrate on visiting three grassroots organizations with which they have established longstanding relationships.
Their first destination is set to be Community Recording Studio, a youth organization in Nottingham's St Ann's neighborhood.
Harry has supported the charity for years and previously donated approximately $1.5million through Children in Need to assist young people affected by violence and knife crime.
During the visit, Markle is due to participate in a workshop helping young girls develop confidence, resilience and creative skills.
The couple is then scheduled to visit Himmah, a community organization addressing poverty, discrimination and social exclusion.
Markle is also expected to reconnect with women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire who previously worked with her on the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook.
Their final engagement is due to be with Epic Partners, a youth charity supporting disadvantaged young people through mentoring and community activities.
Harry has maintained particularly close connections with Nottingham, receiving regular updates about organizations operating in the city.
During an earlier visit, he said: "I'll continue to stand with you."
He added: "Nottingham has my respect, it always has, my commitment, and a permanent place in my heart."
Navigating Security Concerns and Ongoing Institutional Tensions
Markle's apparent decision to restrict public engagements in Britain follows her withdrawal from two planned Invictus Games appearances in July amid reported security concerns.
She also did not accompany Harry to last month's Invictus Spirit Awards in London.
Their approach comes amid continuing disagreements with Buckingham Palace over their status outside the working monarchy and Harry's ongoing campaign for more police protection in the UK for him and his family.
Harry and Markle last carried out official duties as senior royals in March 2020.