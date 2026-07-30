Meghan Markle Blasted by Critics for Inflating Prince Harry's Pilot Credentials After Claiming He Flew for 10 Years in Army

Critics on Reddit pointed out Markle's potentially unintentional inflation of Harry's piloting career and voiced their suspicions that he was still a licensed pilot.

One user suggested the statement was a form of "stolen valor."

Another person claimed, "Suspicious. I don't think he was allowed to fly on his own, only as a co-pilot. And he doesn't seem to have a license now. We never heard of him flying after the military like William," referring to how Prince William worked as an RAF Search and Rescue helicopter pilot for years.

(A co-pilot is a fully qualified pilot. The difference is often related to chain of command rather than solely on one's ability to safely fly.)

"Did William say he was a pilot recently? Because if so, she’s trying to get that SEO," a third person snarked, seemingly referencing the rumors that the Sussexes try to copy other members of the royal family.

"He got his Army Air Corps Wings (not the same as Air Force Wings) and then served as a co-pilot/gunner in an Apache. Nothing to be ashamed of. But he did not 'serve as a pilot for 10 years' because in his earlier years of 'service' he hadn't done that training!" a fourth Redditor pointed out.