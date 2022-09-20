‘Clear The Air’: Meghan Markle Pleads For Private One-On-One With King Charles III Before She Leaves UK

A source connected to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “While William might have invited Harry and Meghan on the walkabout, he did it to protect one institution: the monarchy. He has not forgiven Harry for everything that he has done to the family, and the death of the Queen won't mend that open wound.”

"You could cut the tension with a knife," said one palace insider who witnessed the two interact. The source added that Kate doesn’t trust Meghan or Harry. “She does not trust them and does not want to give them any inch in order to take a mile,” said the source. “She doesn't want to become fodder for Meghan's podcast or Harry's book."

No word if King Charles agreed to the one-on-one.