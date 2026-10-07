Meghan Markle Accused by Critics of 'Desperately Trying to Copy' King Charles' Highgrove Holiday Gift Baskets With Nearly Identical Items: 'Copycat, As Ever'

Reddit critics called out the striking similarities between Markle's new holiday hampers and the festive gift baskets Highgrove has been selling for years, with one glaring difference: proceeds from the royal offerings benefit Charles' charitable King's Foundation, rather than flowing into As Ever's coffers.

"It looks like she thought Americans were too dumb to realize they can buy an actual (royal and high-quality) Highgrove hamper online and then have it shipped to the US," one person sneered.

"She has made it her life's work to copy others," a second Redditor claimed.

"Desperately trying to copy the Palace is not a good look for her. It makes her look, well, desperate," a third user observed.

"She is trying so hard to get a response from the BRF. The grey rocking is working overtime," a fourth user snarked, as a fifth noted, "Copycat, as ever."