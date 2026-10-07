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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Accused by Critics of 'Desperately Trying to Copy' King Charles' Highgrove Holiday Gift Baskets With Nearly Identical Items: 'Copycat, As Ever'

Photo of holiday baskets, Meghan Markle
Source: Asever.com; Highgrovegardens.com; MEGA

Meghan Markle was accused of playing copycat with Highgrove's beloved holiday baskets.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has been accused of raiding the royal playbook for her latest As Ever launch, with critics claiming she took a little too much "inspiration" from the strikingly similar holiday hampers already being sold by King Charles' Highgrove brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics pounced after Markle, 45, unveiled her pricey new baskets on Tuesday, October 6, pointing out their uncanny resemblance to Highgrove’s festive offerings, which went on sale just one week earlier and proved so popular that several sold out a staggering three months before Christmas.

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Meghan Markle Repurposed Existing As Ever Items For Holiday Gifting Basket

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Photo of As Ever holiday basket
Source: Asever.com

Markle recycled her fruit spreads, teas and candles into a holiday basket.

Markle's woven wicker baskets featured a picnic-style handle and matching buckle closures accented with gleaming brass-like hardware and were near carbon copies of those of Highgrove's hampers.

The former actress stuffed one hamper with a greatest-hits collection of familiar As Ever wares, including teas, dried flower sprinkles, two of her $64 signature candles and the trio of fruit spreads she pushed for the 2025 holidays. Dubbed the "Hostess Basket," the recycled luxury spread comes with an eye-watering $211 price tag.

But Markle went even bigger with her $242 "Parlour Basket" – complete with the very British spelling – which resurrects more of last year's holiday offerings, including hot toddy and spiced cider mulling kits. The pricier hamper also tosses in several new treats: a chocolate bar trio and a deck of playing cards fancily billed as a "keepsake double-deck parlour card set" – alongside yet another signature candle carried over from 2025.

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Highgrove Is Known For Their Popular Holiday Baskets

Photo of Highgrove holiday hamper
Source: Highgrovegardens.com

Highgrove already offered a holiday hamper of teas and preserves that royal fans have come to love.

The King's Highgrove Shop already offered a basket featuring a festive spread that includes Highgrove's Prince of Wales loose-leaf tea, organic house marmalade and strawberry preserve, Christmas shortbread, and decadent handmade butter fudge for $96.

The same item was for sale in 2024 and 2025 and had a 5-star rating with almost 60 positive reviews from thrilled customers.

Highgrove’s Christmas Taster hamper is packed with festive favorites, including organic Christmas pudding, seasonal preserve and marmalade, indulgent brandy butter, Christmas shortbread, and a warming mulled wine spice bag for $107.

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'Desperately Trying to Copy the Palace Is Not a Good Look'

Photo of holiday hampers
Source: Highgrovegardens.com, Asever.com

As Ever's holiday basket featuring a chocolate bar trio next to Highgrove's hamper of treats.

Reddit critics called out the striking similarities between Markle's new holiday hampers and the festive gift baskets Highgrove has been selling for years, with one glaring difference: proceeds from the royal offerings benefit Charles' charitable King's Foundation, rather than flowing into As Ever's coffers.

"It looks like she thought Americans were too dumb to realize they can buy an actual (royal and high-quality) Highgrove hamper online and then have it shipped to the US," one person sneered.

"She has made it her life's work to copy others," a second Redditor claimed.

"Desperately trying to copy the Palace is not a good look for her. It makes her look, well, desperate," a third user observed.

"She is trying so hard to get a response from the BRF. The grey rocking is working overtime," a fourth user snarked, as a fifth noted, "Copycat, as ever."

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Meghan Markle Previously Torched Over As Ever Advent Calendar

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Photo of As Ever advent caldendar
Source: @asever/Instagram

Markle was trolled for her expensive advent calendar featuring a non-festive drawing of her Montecito mansion.

Markle was already facing backlash for her first 2026 holiday item, an ultra-pricey $148 advent calendar featuring a drawing of her and Prince Harry's little-seen Montecito, California, mansion.

Behind each of the 24 doors was a tiny piece of chocolate, making the small bites more than $6 each, with critics branding the ex-royal "out of touch" with the tough economic times.

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