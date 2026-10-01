Meghan Markle Torched by Critics After She Releases 'Weird' $148 Advent Calendar Just Weeks After Returning to the U.K.

Social media critics were left scratching their heads over Markle's bizarre decision to slap her rarely seen Montecito mansion on the front of the calendar, while others were floored by the eye-watering price tag for just 24 chocolates.

"Their home has nothing to do with Christmas. And they don’t even live there anymore," one Redditor noted.

"I don’t want an Advent calendar of someone else’s house. It would work if she actually showed more of it or featured it on her show, but she didn’t so it’s quite odd," a second person questioned on X.

"$148 for 24 chocolates. That's $6.17 per chocolate – and the same chocolatier, Compartés, sells its own 24-piece Advent calendar for $120. So you're paying an extra $28 for the As Ever branding, packaging and… a picture of the Montecito house," a third user said on X

"That price is insane. Even for quality chocolate, which this is not. Total insanity," another person on Reddit griped.

"I wonder if she’d already set this particular project to the manufacturer before they made their insanely hasty departure to the UK. Because putting this out now just seems super weird," an additional critic speculated.