Phil Mickelson Checked into Rehab Clinic for 'Family Trauma and Addiction' After Scandal-Hit Year
Oct. 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Phil Mickelson checked himself into rehab earlier this year to address family trauma and addiction issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The six-time major winner is no longer at the facility, and it's known exactly how long he spent there.
Seeking Help For Personal Issues
A rep for Mickelson told TMZ: "Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction."
Mickelson, 56, announced in an April 2 statement that he would be away from competitive golf for "an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter."
He previously opened up about a gambling addiction, saying he would not be betting on football that season after crossing from moderation into addiction.
The golfer told how gambling had damaged his relationships with loved ones and credited his wife, Amy, with helping him through his recovery.
He described spending years getting professional help and working to repair the harm he had caused.
Booted Out of Golf Club
Also in April, Mickelson had been booted as a member of a prestigious San Diego club after allegedly having "inappropriate contact" with a female employee.
Mickelson reportedly approached an unidentified female employee at Farms Golf Club, where he allegedly made "nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact" with the woman.
After she rejected him, she reported the incident to her bosses.
The golf legend was immediately approached by management, right in the middle of his current round, and sent packing.
Phil Mickelson's Wife Stuck By Him Through Scandal
In a statement to a publication, the establishment said, "The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful, and reflects the highest standards of conduct."
"All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously," they continued. "Following a staff member's report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident, and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club."
The statement noted: "The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence, and accountability.
"To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding."
Mickelson, who has been married to his wife, Amy, for 30 years, declined to comment, but his representative insisted: "Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf."
Mickelson has rarely been seen in a golf competition this year, as he deals with his unspecified family matter. He missed the first four LIV Golf events of the year, along with the Masters championship, which he has won three times in the past.
In a statement shared on X before April's event, Mickelson wrote: "Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter."
"I have great respect for Augusta National Club, and it is definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching," he added.