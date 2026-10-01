Phil Mickelson Checked into Rehab Clinic for 'Family Trauma and Addiction' After Scandal-Hit Year

A rep for Mickelson told TMZ: "Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction."

Mickelson, 56, announced in an April 2 statement that he would be away from competitive golf for "an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter."

He previously opened up about a gambling addiction, saying he would not be betting on football that season after crossing from moderation into addiction.

The golfer told how gambling had damaged his relationships with loved ones and credited his wife, Amy, with helping him through his recovery.

He described spending years getting professional help and working to repair the harm he had caused.