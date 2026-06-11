Phil Mickelson Faces Fresh Scandal: Golf Club Revokes His Membership After Alleged 'Inappropriate Physical Contact With Female Employee'

Mickelson reportedly approached an unidentified female employee at Farms Golf Club, when he allegedly made "nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact" with the woman.

After she rejected him, she reported the incident to her bosses. The six-time major winner was immediately approached by management, right in the middle of his current round, and sent packing.

In a statement to Golf Digest, the establishment said, "The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct."

"All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously," they continued. "Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club."