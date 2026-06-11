Phil Mickelson Faces Fresh Scandal: Golf Club Revokes His Membership After Alleged 'Inappropriate Physical Contact With Female Employee'
June 11 2026, Updated 4:24 p.m. ET
Troubled golfer Phil Mickelson has been booted as a member of a prestigious San Diego club, RadarOnline.com can report, after allegedly having "inappropriate contact" with a female employee.
The married Masters champ has temporarily stepped away from the sport to focus on what he called a "private family health matter."
'Inappropriate Contact'
Mickelson reportedly approached an unidentified female employee at Farms Golf Club, when he allegedly made "nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact" with the woman.
After she rejected him, she reported the incident to her bosses. The six-time major winner was immediately approached by management, right in the middle of his current round, and sent packing.
In a statement to Golf Digest, the establishment said, "The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct."
"All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously," they continued. "Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club."
Mickelson Gets Cut
The statement continued: "The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability.
"To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding."
Mickelson, who has been married to wife Amy for 30 years, declined to comment, but his representative insisted: "Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf."
'Misinformation' About the Situation
Tom Clare, a defamation attorney representing Mickelson, added in a statement to the outlet that there was "a great deal of misinformation circulating" around Mickelson’s alleged incident with the employee.
"While Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors."
Mickelson Missing in Action
Mickelson has rarely been seen in a golf competition this year, as he deals with his unspecified family matter. He missed the first four LIV Golf events of the year, along with the Masters championship, which he has won three times in the past.
In a statement shared on X before April's event, Mickelson wrote: "Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter."
"I have great respect for Augusta National Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching."