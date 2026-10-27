Matthew Perry's Ex Rene Ashton Reveals They Joined the 'Mile High Club' Aboard Bruce Willis' Private Jet

Perry and Willis co-starred together in the 2000 crime comedy The Whole Nine Yards, and Ashton shared how the NBC star was blown away by the Die Hard legend's star power, as well as his wealth.

The actress dated Perry in 1999 when he filmed the project, revealing in the Netflix doc, "I was in love with him because he's, at the core, good people," despite his longtime struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

"Before he went to shoot The Whole Nine Yards, Bruce asked him and I to go to Turks and Caicos with him and his then-girlfriend. It was pretty amazing. There weren’t any paparazzi there, so it was a nice, normal, and fun trip," Ashton shared.