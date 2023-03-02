Matthew McConaughey Gets $10 Million Payday For Salesforce's Super Bowl Ad Despite Tech Giant Laying Off 8,000 Employees

McConaughey starred in the San Francisco-based software company's Super Bowl ad last year — and is set to receive a massive payout.

According to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, McConaughey will get $10 million split between cash and equity for his role as creative advisor and featured talent.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.