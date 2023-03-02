Matthew McConaughey Gets $10 Million Payday For Salesforce's Super Bowl Ad Despite Tech Giant Laying Off 8,000 Employees
A quick $10 million to star in Salesforce's 2022 Super Bowl ad sounded "alright, alright, alright" to actor Matthew McConaughey. The Texas native brought home a hefty paycheck despite the tech company's massive layoffs last month that left 8,000 employees jobless, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McConaughey, 53, was hired as a creative advisor by the tech firm, which was founded by the True Detective star's billionaire buddy, Marc Benioff.
McConaughey starred in the San Francisco-based software company's Super Bowl ad last year — and is set to receive a massive payout.
According to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, McConaughey will get $10 million split between cash and equity for his role as creative advisor and featured talent.
Among the plethora of tech companies that call Northern California home, Salesforce is the largest private employer in SF. The software giant hired 30,000 employees between the start of 2020 and December 2022.
The massive hiring effort came to halt in January 2023 when the big tech company announced plans to lay off 10% of its staff, which resulted in 8,000 employees losing their jobs.
Benioff accepted "full responsibility" for the massive layoff and credited overhiring as the reason for employees' job loss.
"It's an unfortunate part that you have to say goodbye to folks who, in many cases, are your friends and you have relationships with," The tech entrepreneur told the WSJ. "But, ultimately, the success of the business has to be paramount."
When the CEO was questioned about his friend's Super Bowl-related earnings, Benioff claimed McConaughey's working relationship with Salesforce — and his massive payment — was not to blame for the 10% staff reduction.
Benioff claimed that McConaughey's Salesforce commercial was minimal in comparison to the company's 70,000-person strong payroll. Benioff also denied having a hand in brokering the $10 million deal, despite his personal relationship with the Oscar winner.