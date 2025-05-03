Mark Harmon's Secrets for a Happy Marriage: 'How a Devotion to Work Helped Scandal-free Star Stay on Top'

NCIS superstar Mark Harmon credits his parents, his work ethic and his rock- solid marriage for keeping him on the straight and narrow in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The dashing actor – now in his 15th season playing Navy Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs – has amassed an estimated $90 million fortune during his career.

Looking back, the silver-haired hunk said his father, legendary Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon, and his mother, Elyse, put him on the right path.