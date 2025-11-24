EXCLUSIVE: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Joining 'The View' Would Be 'Strategically Savvy'... After Georgia Representative Turns Back on MAGA and Resigns from Congress

Almost as soon as she made her announcement, the speculation began as to what she would do next. As RadarOnline.com reported, Greene's recent appearance on ABC's The View triggered intense internal discussion at the network about adding her conservative voice to the heavily liberal table.

That might be a strategically savvy move, according to Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations.

"The View is overwhelmingly left-leaning, aside from one conservative host, and having MTG join would instantly make her the most outspoken right-wing voice on the panel," she told RadarOnline.com.

"From the show’s standpoint, adding a strong conservative presence could counter the long-standing criticism that the show is 'biased' or too quick to dogpile on minority viewpoints. Introducing a host with dramatically different opinions would not only diversify the conversations but also signal that the show is open to truly balanced dialogue," Hurley continued.

"For MTG, it would give her a massive national platform, soften her image by forcing her into daily unscripted conversations, and potentially draw conservative viewers who currently don’t feel represented on the show."