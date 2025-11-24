EXCLUSIVE: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Joining 'The View' Would Be 'Strategically Savvy'... After Georgia Representative Turns Back on MAGA and Resigns from Congress
Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene's rumored move to join The View could be a win-win for her and beleaguered network ABC, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Representative from Georgia shocked her constituents when she announced she will be retiring from Congress in January.
Win-Win Situation
Almost as soon as she made her announcement, the speculation began as to what she would do next. As RadarOnline.com reported, Greene's recent appearance on ABC's The View triggered intense internal discussion at the network about adding her conservative voice to the heavily liberal table.
That might be a strategically savvy move, according to Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations.
"The View is overwhelmingly left-leaning, aside from one conservative host, and having MTG join would instantly make her the most outspoken right-wing voice on the panel," she told RadarOnline.com.
"From the show’s standpoint, adding a strong conservative presence could counter the long-standing criticism that the show is 'biased' or too quick to dogpile on minority viewpoints. Introducing a host with dramatically different opinions would not only diversify the conversations but also signal that the show is open to truly balanced dialogue," Hurley continued.
"For MTG, it would give her a massive national platform, soften her image by forcing her into daily unscripted conversations, and potentially draw conservative viewers who currently don’t feel represented on the show."
Enjoying The View
As RadarOnline.com reported, executives and staffers were caught off guard by what they describe as a remarkably disciplined on-air performance.
According to multiple insiders, Greene's demeanor challenged long-held assumptions about how the controversial congresswoman would fare in front of a daytime television audience.
"She was steady and surprisingly controlled," a senior producer told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter on his substack, ShuterScoop. "None of us expected that."
Greene for President?
Another daytime executive reportedly echoed the sentiment, noting that real-time audience reaction shifted expectations across the network: "When the audience didn't boo, that changed the entire conversation about her."
Behind the scenes, some ABC insiders now believe Greene may have used the appearance to test whether she could transition into television. One staffer described the segment as unusually strategic.
"It felt like she came in with a plan. It was the closest thing to an audition we've ever seen from her," they noted. However, the same insiders caution that Greene's ambitions may lie elsewhere.
A high-level source said a presidential run may be in her future as well: "She's looking at 2028. That ambition is real."
At present, ABC executives are reviewing the segment, but no formal discussions about a role have begun. One insider summed up the mood: "She surprised everyone, and that alone changes things."
EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Blasted By PETA After Stomach-Churning Video Reveals 'Terrified' Rabbits Being 'Violently Stripped of Their Fur' to Make Goop Angora Sweaters
Stepping Down
Late last week, Greene announced she was resigning from Congress, effective January 5, 2026. The Republican firebrand and one-time MAGA favorite has been butting heads with President Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files, and confessed she's "always been despised in DC and never fit in."
In a goodbye announcement, she alleged Americans are "used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political parties" in every election cycle, "in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more."
"And the results are always the same," she noted. "No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."
She cited examples, such as debt continuing to "get higher," small businesses "getting swallowed" by big corporations, the power of the dollar continuing to get lower, and more.
"The average American family can no longer survive on a single breadwinner's income as both parents must work in order to simply survive," she shared. "And today, many in my children's generation feel hopeless for their future and don't think they will ever realize the American dream, which breaks my heart."