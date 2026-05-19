'Disturbing': Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks MAGA Civil War by Blasting Pete Hegseth's 'Cult-Like' Loyalty to Trump

The former Georgia congresswoman erupted on X after Hegseth spoke at a Kentucky campaign event on Monday, May 18, ahead of the state's Republican primary elections.

"You know what's so disturbing about this?" Greene wrote. "It's not about serving Trump. It's about defending and protecting the Constitution and the American people."

She then intensified her criticism, adding: "MAGA has become a cult where Fox News hosts demand absurd loyalty to the very neocon establishment policies that Americans voted to end."