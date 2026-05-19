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Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

'Disturbing': Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks MAGA Civil War by Blasting Pete Hegseth's 'Cult-Like' Loyalty to Trump

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Pete Hegseth
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene reignited tensions inside MAGA after attacking Pete Hegseth online.

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May 19 2026, Updated 2:10 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked fresh MAGA drama after publicly attacking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his praise-filled speech supporting Donald Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fiery rant exposed growing fractures within Trump's political movement as Greene accused some conservatives of showing "cult-like" loyalty to the president.

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Greene Calls Out 'Cult-Like' MAGA Loyalty

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image of Greene accused some conservatives of showing 'cult-like' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Greene accused some conservatives of showing 'cult-like' loyalty to Donald Trump.

The former Georgia congresswoman erupted on X after Hegseth spoke at a Kentucky campaign event on Monday, May 18, ahead of the state's Republican primary elections.

"You know what's so disturbing about this?" Greene wrote. "It's not about serving Trump. It's about defending and protecting the Constitution and the American people."

She then intensified her criticism, adding: "MAGA has become a cult where Fox News hosts demand absurd loyalty to the very neocon establishment policies that Americans voted to end."

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Source: @mtgreenee/X

Hegseth praised Trump while campaigning for Kentucky candidate Ed Gallrein.

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Hegseth Praises Trump at Campaign Event

image of He also took aim at Representative Thomas Massie during the event.
Source: mega

He also took aim at Representative Thomas Massie during the event.

During the gathering, Hegseth promoted Gallrein while also taking aim at his opponent, Representative Thomas Massie.

"President Trump told me, when he first offered me this job, he said, 'Pete, you're gonna have to be tough as s---,'" Hegseth said while mimicking Trump's voice and facial expressions.

"'They're gonna come after you,' and boy, was he right," he continued during the speech.

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Greene Accuses MAGA Influencers of Staying Silent

image of Greene recently accused MAGA influencers of refusing to criticize Trump publicly.
Source: mega

Greene recently accused MAGA influencers of refusing to criticize Trump publicly.

Greene recently escalated her attacks on prominent conservative personalities, accusing MAGA influencers of refusing to criticize Trump because they fear losing access to his inner circle.

"MAGA influencers arent raging about the rising inflation at 3.8 percent, gas prices over $4.50/gallon, spending $40billion dollars, and rapidly rising on another foreign war in the Middle East," she fumed in another social media rant.

The Georgia Republican also mocked pro-Trump figures by sarcastically claiming they were too busy "slapping their own faces" and warning themselves not to become "PANICANS" instead of speaking honestly about issues impacting Americans.

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Mar-a-Lago Claims Fuel MAGA Infighting

image of Greene also blasted both Republicans and Democrats over political infighting and government spending.
Source: mega

Greene also blasted both Republicans and Democrats over political infighting and government spending.

Greene pushed her criticism even further by alleging conservative influencers are more concerned about maintaining their social status around Trump than challenging him publicly.

"All because they don't want to get left out of Maralago parties and WH events," she claimed. "It's sooooooooooo PATHETIC."

She later questioned who was financially backing some pro-Trump personalities, writing: "You really have to ask who is funding them? Both foreign and domestic, or actually it's one and the same."

The latest wave of MAGA infighting erupted after Greene unleashed another fiery rant aimed at both Republicans and Democrats, claiming Americans are becoming "fully disgusted" with the current political system.

In a lengthy X post, Greene blasted both parties over redistricting fights, government spending, and nonstop political warfare, writing: "It's a really sad state that our country is in when both political parties are using redistricting as their main strategy to win midterms."

Greene also claimed "both parties have failed miserably," pointing to the national debt, foreign wars, and political scandals as evidence that many Americans are rapidly losing faith in Washington.

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