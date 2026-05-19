Haunting New Video Reignites Mystery of Missing Lynette Hooker Who 'Fell Overboard' in Bahamas With Husband Brian — As Her Daughter Shares Chilling Theory About Disappearance

Brian, 58, has been adamant that he had nothing to do with the tragic incident and has maintained "strong winds" knocked Lynette, 55, into the ocean while they were sailing in the Bahamas.

However, Aylesworth told the Daily Mail that security footage of the yacht showed a bright "flash of light" on or around the anchored Soulmate just 17 minutes after the pair left a boozy dinner at a local hotel 7.30 pm, and another allegedly around midnight.

The vessel was moored offshore a short distance south of The Abaco Inn on the island of Elbow Key and in shallow waters, and the distraught daughter argues the circumstances don't add up.

"It's kind of weird that they couldn't make it to the boat," she said. "They were right there. They could have almost walked in the water to the boat from the Abaco Inn; it was really shallow. And it was relatively sheltered from winds there, too."