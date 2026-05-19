Haunting New Video Reignites Mystery of Missing Lynette Hooker Who 'Fell Overboard' in Bahamas With Husband Brian — As Her Daughter Shares Chilling Theory About Disappearance
May 19 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
The daughter of missing American boater Lynette Hooker has new questions about what really happened to her mom, who was allegedly knocked overboard from her and husband Brian Hooker's small dinghy and swept out to sea, RadarOnline.com can report.
Karli Aylesworth said she believes her mom might have actually made it back to their boat before "something may have happened."
Mysterious Flashes of Light
Brian, 58, has been adamant that he had nothing to do with the tragic incident and has maintained "strong winds" knocked Lynette, 55, into the ocean while they were sailing in the Bahamas.
However, Aylesworth told the Daily Mail that security footage of the yacht showed a bright "flash of light" on or around the anchored Soulmate just 17 minutes after the pair left a boozy dinner at a local hotel 7.30 pm, and another allegedly around midnight.
The vessel was moored offshore a short distance south of The Abaco Inn on the island of Elbow Key and in shallow waters, and the distraught daughter argues the circumstances don't add up.
"It's kind of weird that they couldn't make it to the boat," she said. "They were right there. They could have almost walked in the water to the boat from the Abaco Inn; it was really shallow. And it was relatively sheltered from winds there, too."
'It Doesn't Add Up'
Aylesworth said after replaying the alleged events in her head, and even heading to the island to investigate her mom's disappearance herself, she has more questions than answers.
"I kind of feel like they were on the boat… the lights going on around the boat. I feel like they probably got to the boat and something happened on the boat," Aylesworth continued.
"And where Brian said this happened would have meant they had gone in the opposite direction to the sailboat after leaving the inn's marina. Turned right instead of left. It doesn't add up."
Aylesworth, Lynette's daughter from a previous relationship, added: "I just hope the Coast Guard finds something on that boat to show they were on it later that night. I've been carried along by emotion so far, but now it's really starting to hit me."
Brian Hooker's Abuse Allegations
This isn't the first time Aylesworth has hinted that something nefarious may have happened to her mom. She has also claimed Brian had made threats against Lynette in the past.
"There's a history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard," she told Fox News. "So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there's more to the story."
She added, "I do believe something might have happened to her."
According to Aylesworth, something sinister would take over her stepdad Brian's persona after drinking alcohol.
"He starts to act more smart-a—y and more picking at you and like, 'I know this will irritate you, so I'm gonna do that' type of attitude," she explained.
'He Stated She Was Drunk'
But Radar has learned Lynette has had her own domestic abuse allegations leveled at her. Early in the morning of February 1, 2015, police were called to the Hooker's Kentwood, Michigan home on reports that a drunk female had locked herself in a bedroom.
Lynette told dispatchers that she had been assaulted by someone in the home, but when officers arrived, they discovered a dueling set of he-said-she-said allegations.
According to the police report from that night, Brian was also wasted and had blood coming from his nose.
"He stated he got stuck in the face several times by his wife," the report noted. "He stated she was drunk and thought [a person named] Jacob Hooker and a [redacted] were locked in a room upstairs 'fooling around.'"
Officers noted an "intoxicated" Lynette told them "she was struck in the forehead by her husband Brian." She added that her kids had locked themselves in a room upstairs, and she was trying to get in herself when she was "assaulted by Brian," and stated that "he choked her and punched her once."
Lynette was taken into custody on a charge of Assault & Battery/Simple Assault, but that was dropped a day later after investigators determined it wasn't clear who actually started the fight.