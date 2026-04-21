Brian has been adamant he had nothing to do with the tragic incident and has maintained "strong winds" knocked Lynette off their tiny dinghy while they were sailing in the Bahamas.

According to Brian, Lynette was driven away by the current, and he lost sight of her. Now it's his word or nothing, unless Lynette is miraculously rescued.

"Only Brian saw what happened, and his story is the entire case," maritime lawyer Michael Winkleman, Partner at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., exclusively told Radar. "So if it goes to trial, it will come down to whether the jury believes his story or not."

The attorney said the truth may never be known, as crimes in open water are often hard to solve.

"There is a huge amount of crime that happens at sea, specifically because of the isolation factor," Winkleman added. "This pattern is one that comes up regularly in my practice, and along with the challenges for evidence and jurisdictions, it makes them that much harder to overcome than anything that happens on dry land."