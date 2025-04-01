Rife has skyrocketed to stardom since coming onto the comedy scene in 2021. In that time, the 29-year-old has already racked up a collection of famous exes, including Beckinsale, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and most recently English dancer Jessica Lord.

Now, according to TMZ, the funnyman is hooking up with Mariah Morse, a self-described Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach from quiet Coudersport, PA, a tiny borough located in the northern part of the state, far from bigger cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the 25-year-old refers to her calling as "helping others to be the healthiest, happiest, most confident version of themselves."

Morse boasts she made the dean's list before graduating from Misericordia University in 2021 with a degree in healthcare administration.

She has worked as a chiropractic assistant and ER patient access rep, both in Pennsylvania.