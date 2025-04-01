EXCLUSIVE: Who Is Mariah Morse? We Reveal VERY Glamorous Life of Serial Dater Matt Rife's Self-Obsessed Latest Lover — Whose Instagram Is 100 Percent Snaps of Herself
Comedian Matt Rife found his latest love interest outside the heavy glare of Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The serial dater, who has hooked up with celebs like Kate Beckinsale and more, is said to be in the early days of a relationship with a small-town fitness instructor.
Rife has skyrocketed to stardom since coming onto the comedy scene in 2021. In that time, the 29-year-old has already racked up a collection of famous exes, including Beckinsale, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and most recently English dancer Jessica Lord.
Now, according to TMZ, the funnyman is hooking up with Mariah Morse, a self-described Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach from quiet Coudersport, PA, a tiny borough located in the northern part of the state, far from bigger cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
According to her LinkedIn profile, the 25-year-old refers to her calling as "helping others to be the healthiest, happiest, most confident version of themselves."
Morse boasts she made the dean's list before graduating from Misericordia University in 2021 with a degree in healthcare administration.
She has worked as a chiropractic assistant and ER patient access rep, both in Pennsylvania.
It's not yet known how or where the two met, and neither the comic nor the fitness influencer have confirmed the relationship.
However, they were spotted holding hands on a brief Instagram video as they entered a Rhode Island club, and Morse was later seen hanging by Rife's side on a separate snap.
Morse also posted a photo with Matt’s dog, Hammer, over the weekend.
The new relationship comes just weeks after Rife was caught getting cozy with his ex Beckinsale at a Golden Globes after-party in January.
Insiders said the PDA moment between Beckinsale, 51, and Rife happened at Spago, where Netflix was hosting a party after the awards show.
One insider who was at the Netflix bash claimed the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other – and described the interaction as being very "romantic."
The source said: "They were kissing and being affectionate with one another.
"Her arms were around his neck. And his arms and hands were around her waist."
Beckinsale and Rife dated for a year in 2017 after meeting through a mutual friend. At the time, the Serendipity star was 43 years old and the comedian was 21 years old.
Rife would move on with Hale, while Beckinsale moved on with another comedian, Pete Davidson.
So seeing their unexpected reunion surprised our insider, who added: "They were very close, and then I saw them kiss a couple times."
A second spy echoed: "They are friendly exes and were having some funny conversations."
According to the insiders, the ex-couple got cozy "near the end of the night" when most of the guests had cleared out, adding: "They were in front of everyone in the corner of the main dining room. By this time it wasn't packed, people were filtering out."