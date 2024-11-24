Does She Know? Lyle Menendez Keeping Shocking Secret From His 21-Year-Old British Lover … as We Reveal How He Became a 'Prison Wife of a Muscle-Bound, Goateed Convict Called Chino'

Twisted killer Lyle Menendez is keeping a shocking secret from his new 21-year-old British student lover. RadarOnline.com can reveal the two-timing jailbird, a serial cheater who first betrayed wife Rebecca Sneed a dozen years ago, became the "prison wife" of a convict by the name of Chino.

Source: MEGA One of Lyle's fellow inmates said he has cheated on his wife, Rebecca Sneed, with a goateed man named Chino.

Convicted with his brother Erik of the bloody slaughter of their parents 23 years ago, Lyle had proclaimed his love to Sneed, who he wed in 2003, in phone calls every morning and during her visits to prison. But away from her eyes, the 56-year-old killer became the prison wife of a muscle-bound, goateed convict called Chino, according to fellow inmate Eugene Weems.

Source: FACEBOOK Lyle is reportedly having a fling with 21-year-old British student Milly Bucksey.

Weems said in an exclusive interview: "I saw Lyle and Chino laid up in the same bunk cuddling. I just straight up and asked, 'Lyle what’s up with you and Chino? I seen y'all hugged up. Are you gay?'" He added: "The answer that he gave me was somewhat shocking: 'Chino is my man.' "He’s pretty open about it and says he likes to act like he’s the GIRL in the relationship."

Most recently, it was revealed Lyle, who has been behind bars for 35 years, is allegedly having a secret affair with a British university student he met online. Lyle is reportedly so captivated by 21-year-old Milly Bucksey that he has mentioned wanting to divorce his loyal wife.

An insider told DailyMail.com: "Lyle adores Milly. And she refers to him as her boyfriend even though he's married." Lyle's romance with the University of Manchester student reportedly began earlier this year when Lyle spotted the college student on a Facebook group run by his wife.

Source: FACEBOOK A source said Lyle 'adores Milly' and that the 21-year-old refers to the convicted felon as her 'boyfriend'.

Sources close to the situation say he first contacted her using an alias before revealing his true identity. Their romance has since taken off, and Lyle was even caught talking to Milly with a contraband cell phone at the high-security Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

The incident, filed in late October, was documented in the resentencing memo of former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. It outlined how he was found with the phone on March 15 in a cell he shares with several other inmates.

Lyle, however, has since obtained a second unauthorized cell phone to communicate with Milly. In a true fit for love, Milly has also traveled 5,300 miles from her home in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, to San Diego to visit Lyle. The two were photographed together during his time in prison.

One photo showed them posing affectionately in front of one of the prison's murals, while another showed Milly sitting on Lyle's knee. The time stamp on the snap showed it was taken on Saturday, September 14 – a date that lined up with the prison's visiting hours and happened to be just days before the student's return to University.

In mid-November, Milly even changed her Facebook cover photo to a picture of Ocean Beach in San Diego – a possible ode to Lyle. Lyle cheating on Sneed is nothing new for the 56-year-old, who was previously caught cheating on his first wife, Anna Eriksson. Their marriage ended in 2001 after she caught him sending love letters to another woman from behind bars.

Source: MEGA Lyle and Erik were sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering their parents in 1989.

However, the stakes are higher this time around – as Lyle and his brother Erik, 53, could soon see a lighter sentence. The two were sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing their parents, Kitty and José Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

D.A. Gascón announced he was recommending a resentencing for the brothers in October, saying they had "paid their debt to society". However, Gascón was voted out and replaced by Nate Hochman, who has put the brothers' bid for freedom at risk by announcing plans to review Gascón's decision. He is set to take over on December 1.