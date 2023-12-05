Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Dating Rumors With Failed Incognito Grocery Run
Nothing screams "couple" more than grocery shopping together. Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson might not be ready to address their rumored romance — but their recent outing makes it seem like they are more than friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 40, and the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, were photographed coming in and out of one of Los Angeles' most talked about grocery stores Erewhon Monday. Nyong'o and Jackson — both recently single — tried their best to make it appear like they weren't there together, but they failed miserably.
The Oscar-winning actress attempted to go incognito, keeping her attire casual and trying to conceal her famous face with a baseball hat. Nyong'o and Jackson arrived and left in the same car, with Joshua behind the driver's wheel, but they seemingly tried to play the outing as a solo trip.
According to TMZ, which obtained the photos, Jackson went into the grocery store first, with Nyong'o trailing behind several minutes later.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.
This isn't the first time the pair have been spotted together.
Dating speculation swirled when Nyong'o and Jackson were seen at Janelle Monáe's concert in October.
The two looked extremely close — but it was later reported that Nyong'o and Jackson are just friends and were with a group of around 10. Sources said there was nothing romantic going on between the pair. Interestingly enough, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress announced her breakup from Selema Masekela just one day later.
Jackson is famously going through a divorce with Jodie Turner-Smith.
As this outlet reported, Jackson's wife, the Queen & Slim actress, 45, filed for divorce in October after nearly four years of marriage. According to the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Turner-Smith wants joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie. She also made it clear that she doesn't want spousal support, and she doesn't want Jackson to collect, either.
There is a prenup in place, so the divorce should go smoothly — as long as neither one contests. While she claimed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, sources told RadarOnline.com last year there was already trouble in paradise.
"The dynamic between them has changed," an insider shared in 2022. "They're very different people."