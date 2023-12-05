Ex-Destiny's Child Singer LaTavia Roberson Reveals She Self-Sabotaged for 'A Lot of Years'
Former Destiny's Child singer LaTavia Roberson did a sit-down interview where she reflected on her meteoric rise to fame, struggles with addiction, experience on reality TV, and where she landed today.
Roberson was an original member of the chart-topping group, along with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and LeToya Luckett, but she was dismissed in 2000. Roberson and Luckett were later replaced with Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin, the latter who left the group after just months.
During her candid chat with Carlos King, RadarOnline.com has learned that Roberson spoke about wanting to be an actress, noting she did print work, modeling and commercials before she got the opportunity to audition for Girl's Tyme, which later became Destiny's Child.
"She was my homie. That was my ace," she said about Beyoncé, noting she loved hanging out with Bey's parents, Tina Knowles and Mathew Knowles, and sister, Solange.
Reflecting on her past, Roberson said she didn't necessarily feel as though she lost her childhood although she did miss out some experiences.
Roberson was later asked about the grueling stage and exercise encouraged by Beyoncé's dad, who used to manage the R&B group. It was previously reported the Lemonade hitmaker sang while running on a treadmill as part of her training.
"It was strenuous, but it paid off," she told King. "Yes, we did have to run and do our harmonies."
Roberson said a very exciting time in her career was when the group heard their song playing on the radio for the first time, adding, "We were elated."
While recalling some of her hardships in the years that followed, Roberson spoke about her battle with alcoholism and drugs.
"I self-sabotaged my life for a lot of years," she said until asking herself why. "Something's got to change. Something's got to give."
"If I continue down this path, I'm going to die," she added.
"The best thing that ever happened to me at 31 was giving birth to my daughter," Roberson, now a mom of two, admitted. "You're not only living for yourself."
Roberson later shut down claims that she's the "bitter" one in the group "because I haven't recorded an album."
The performer noted she's a part of history and has no reason to be bitter. "I didn't leave in vain," she said, noting there is still no ill will between them to this day.
Fans may also remember that she was cast in R&B Divas in 2014, an experience she called a "joke," noting that her kindness was taken for weakness. "It made me understand what reality TV is about and what it could be," Roberson admitted.
"They didn't show who I was or what I represented on that show at all. Production totally twisted my whole story and made it about their ratings."
Roberson also defended television host Wendy Williams, who asked her to sing in what fans believe was an effort to prove that she did indeed have a good voice. "I love her," Roberson said. "Production asked her to do that."
The motivational speaker said there was nothing but love when she hugged Mathew years after her dismissal from Destiny's Child, noting that she has a number of professional ventures in the works and is keeping her eyes on the prize going forward.
Roberson just launched her Queens Collection makeup, and she has been focused on her non-profit organization for young girls, as well as her lingerie line and more.