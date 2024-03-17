Gardener Claims Landlord Mockingly Flashed Cash From the Allegedly Stollen $2 Billion Powerball Ticket

Rivera claims he purchased the winning ticket in November 2022. He is now suing Castro for claiming what he alleges was his stolen ticket.

The landscaper spoke to The U.S. Sun after appearing in court in Pasadena on Wednesday, March 13, on a criminal charge of filing a false police complaint when he reported the ticket missing.

Rivera said, “I have records that I spoke with Super Lotto in November ... I peacefully told them that the ticket was stolen by Reggie."

“The cause of all this problem is Reggie, he washes his hands with people. I saw him at a gas station and he showed me lots of $100 bills," he told the outlet. “He showed a neighbor and he said, 'This is a gift from Edwin Castro.' I just want to get justice because I am tired now of this case.”