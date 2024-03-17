Gardener Claims Landlord Mockingly Flashed Cash From the Allegedly Stollen $2 Billion Powerball Ticket
Landscape gardener Jose Rivera, 48, has accused his former landlord Urachi "Reggie" Romero of flaunting some cash from Edwin Castro, 32, after allegedly stealing his $2 billion winning Powerball ticket, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rivera claims he purchased the winning ticket in November 2022. He is now suing Castro for claiming what he alleges was his stolen ticket.
The landscaper spoke to The U.S. Sun after appearing in court in Pasadena on Wednesday, March 13, on a criminal charge of filing a false police complaint when he reported the ticket missing.
Rivera said, “I have records that I spoke with Super Lotto in November ... I peacefully told them that the ticket was stolen by Reggie."
“The cause of all this problem is Reggie, he washes his hands with people. I saw him at a gas station and he showed me lots of $100 bills," he told the outlet. “He showed a neighbor and he said, 'This is a gift from Edwin Castro.' I just want to get justice because I am tired now of this case.”
The landscaper is civilly suing Castro for allegedly stealing the ticket, demanding half of the prize and the winning ticket.
Rivera said, “When someone told me that there had been a winner in Pasadena, it was like being knifed because I knew Reggie had my tickets."
“He knew I was the winner," he continued. “I felt like I was already dead and was imagining it all but no, it was true."
RadarOnline.com previously obtained court documents of Castro demanding all claims brought by Jose Rivera be tossed.
In the legal battle, Castro’s lawyer said there was security footage of Castro buying the winning ticket from Joe’s Service Center.
“I have personally viewed the CCTV footage and it is crystal clear,” Castro’s attorney said. “Edwin Castro purchased the winning Powerball ticket without question.”
Now, in a newly filed response, Castro asked the court to dismiss the only claim against him. He said the lawsuit “does not plead facts that would establish Castro ever interacted with [Rivera] or formed any obligation to [Rivera].”
Castro said Rivera failed to allege that they ever interacted or how he would have received the “stolen” ticket.
The response argued, “The mere allegation that both [Rivera] and Castro claim to be purchasers of a winning Powerball ticket does not create any controversy between the parties.”