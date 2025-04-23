EXCLUSIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell Claimed Children Were 'Possessed and Zombies' Before Murdering Them — As 'Doomsday Mom' Found Guilty Again in Latest Sick Act

Before the bodies of 17-year-old Tylee and her younger brother Joshua, 7, were found buried in the backyard of Lori's fifth husband Chad Daybell's home, the crazed mom was open about an apparent darkness she noticed in her kids.

According to court documents, Lori believed the siblings "needed to die." Chad was an "end of times” novelist and belonged to “Preparing a People,” an alleged doomsday cult.

The shock claims – noted in child custody papers – were made by Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori's niece, Melani, who he also claimed was a cult member.

The custody suit included an affidavit from Melani’s current husband that said “Melani had been told by Lori that her children had been ‘possessed and had become zombies.’"