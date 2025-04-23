EXCLUSIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell Claimed Children Were 'Possessed and Zombies' Before Murdering Them — As 'Doomsday Mom' Found Guilty Again in Latest Sick Act
Lori Vallow Daybell claimed her kids, Tylee and Joshua, were "possessed and zombies" before deciding to brutally murder them.
The 51-year-old – also known as the 'Doomsday Mom' – has already been found guilty of the murders, but she found herself back in court again on Tuesday, April 22, this time on separate charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Before the bodies of 17-year-old Tylee and her younger brother Joshua, 7, were found buried in the backyard of Lori's fifth husband Chad Daybell's home, the crazed mom was open about an apparent darkness she noticed in her kids.
According to court documents, Lori believed the siblings "needed to die." Chad was an "end of times” novelist and belonged to “Preparing a People,” an alleged doomsday cult.
The shock claims – noted in child custody papers – were made by Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori's niece, Melani, who he also claimed was a cult member.
The custody suit included an affidavit from Melani’s current husband that said “Melani had been told by Lori that her children had been ‘possessed and had become zombies.’"
Tylee and Joshua were found after missing for a year, and in 2023, Lori was convicted in Idaho of killing her two kids as well as Chad's first wife, Tammy. She was sentenced to life behind bars.
As for Chad, he was also found guilty and is currently on death row at Idaho Maximum Security Institution.
However, Lori has now been found guilty of conspiring to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona in 2019, despite claiming it was all self-defense.
Lori, who represented herself at trial, accused her brother, Alex Cox, of fatally shooting Charles on July 11, 2019, while protecting her and Tylee.
According to Lori, Charles arrived at her home to pick up her son, and began yelling at Lori when she refused to hand him his cell phone. Lori then claimed Tylee appeared with a baseball bat and tried to protect her, which led to a struggle between Charles and Tylee.
Cox is then said to have shot Charles.
He was never charged in Vallow's death and died in 2019.
However, prosecutor Treena Kay had a different side and said: “Charles was on the ground when Alex Cox fired that second shot. The injuries to Charles, the location of the bullet strikes, the trajectory of the injuries, both in Charles and in the house: All show this was not self-defense. This was a staged murder scene.”
Lori had filed for a divorce before Charles' death, as witnesses testified she also made statements allegedly a zombie was living in his body.
She is now facing another life sentence added to her lengthy record, but the justice system is not finished with her quite yet.
The convicted killer is also facing charges of conspiring to murder Boudreaux, as the trial is set to be held in early June 2025.