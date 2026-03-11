Liza Minnelli Blasts Former Co-Star Gene Hackman on the First Anniversary of Hollywood Icon's Death — He was 'Downright Rude!'
March 11 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Liza Minnelli has blasted her former co-star Gene Hackman one year after the Hollywood icon’s death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 79, took aim at Hackman while discussing their 1975 movie Lucky Lady in her new memoir.
What Sparked Minnelli's Anger Towards Hackman?
Minnelli described Hackman as "downright rude" on the set of the comedy drama, in which she played a songstress and widow in the midst of a love triangle between characters played by Hackman and Burt Reynolds.
The actress was in her late 20s when she starred in the flick, directed by Stanley Donen, while Hackman was 45.
She wrote: "I don't like to whine, but Stanley later shared publicly that Gene was very dismissive of me during the film.
"It's hard to go to work when the chemistry is absent," she continued before adding: "I think it's fair to say that Gene was downright rude."
How Did Hackman Die Just Over 12 Months Ago?
Hackman died at the age of 95 in February last year alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who was 65, in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Arakawa was Hackman's caretaker while he was battling Alzheimer's disease. The bodies of the couple were found at their rural home.
It was later revealed, according to the medical examiner's report, that the Oscar-winner died approximately a week after his classically trained pianist wife passed away.
Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne disease.
Hackman later died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's.
What Was The Other Major Revelation In Star's Book?
RadarOnline.com told on Tuesday other stand out revelations from Minnelli’s book, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, including her drug-fuelled romance with Martin Scorsese.
She wrote about their "self-destructive obsession" while filming the 1977 romantic musical New York, New York, when both were married to other people.
Minnelli claimed her illicit romance with Scorsese had "more layers than a lasagne."
The pair "couldn’t get enough of each other,” and the affair was "the worst-kept secret on set."
She blamed it on "amour fou. The French term for a passionate relationship that becomes a self-destructive obsession … The relationship becomes a powerful hypnotic drug in every way.”
Not only was the romance a drug, but so were the narcotics the pair took as they filmed the musical together.
"As we filmed, Marty became a heavier and heavier user of cocaine. It seemed that it was no longer recreational for either of us. It was day and night. On the set, in between takes, and when we went out in the evening," Minnelli describes in her memoir.
"We were constant companions, and I was right there beside him. Line by line, Marty claimed the drug helped his creative juices. Sure it did. Or is that just one more fabulous lie you tell yourself when you’re in the grip of substance use?"
Minnelli married director/producer Jack Haley Jr. in September 1974, less than three years before her affair with Scorsese began. The pair divorced in April 1979.
Scorsese married Julia Cameron in 1976, and they divorced a year later, shortly after New York, New York wrapped production.
Despite their brief time together, Scorsese and Cameron welcomed a daughter, Domenica, in September 1976.
"We were on a runaway train. Nothing good could come of it," Minnelli writes about her affair with the Goodfellas director.