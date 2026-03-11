Liza Minnelli Blasts Former Co-Star Gene Hackman on the First Anniversary of Hollywood Icon's Death — He was 'Downright Rude!'

Minnelli described Hackman as "downright rude" on the set of the comedy drama, in which she played a songstress and widow in the midst of a love triangle between characters played by Hackman and Burt Reynolds.

The actress was in her late 20s when she starred in the flick, directed by Stanley Donen, while Hackman was 45.

She wrote: "I don't like to whine, but Stanley later shared publicly that Gene was very dismissive of me during the film.

"It's hard to go to work when the chemistry is absent," she continued before adding: "I think it's fair to say that Gene was downright rude."