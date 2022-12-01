Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Demands She Testify In Court About Her Finances Weeks After They Settled Bitter Support War
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has dragged Elvis’ only child back to court only weeks after they reached a child support deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Michael and his lawyers are demanding Lisa once again testify in court. The two are fighting over attorney fees and accountant fees that he wants her to pay.
Michael said Lisa will “testify to her ability to pay [Michael’s] attorney fees and costs, and forensic accountant and costs.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa and Michael were set to face off in a December trial but reached a deal to avoid a messy public fight.
Michael, a self-described struggling musician, had been demanding Lisa cough up monthly child support for their twins, Harper and Finley. He claimed to be barely paying his bills while Lisa lived the high life in a Malibu mansion.
Lisa had avoided paying child support for years because of her own financial issues. However, last year, Michael asked the court for support after Lisa signed a lucrative book deal and the Elvis biopic was released. He told the court that Lisa also controls a $65 million trust set up by her father.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa agreed to pay Michael around $6k a month in support to end the court battle. However, his lawyers are now fighting over the verbiage used in the agreement.
Earlier this week, Lisa filed her financial documents which revealed she pulls in $4,361 per month before taxes for her job at Graceland. She receives another $95k from the Elvis estate, which Lisa Marie claims is an advance that is recoupable against future earnings.
In her declaration, Lisa said she had $95k in cash and her checking accounts, $714k in stocks but listed a negative $3 million for the value of her property including real and personal.
Lisa Marie spends $92k a month on expenses which include $23k in rent, $3,500 in health care, $5k for groceries, $3k on eating out and another $2,520 in utilities.
Lawyers for the exes are due in court next week.