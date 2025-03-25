Your tip
Lindsay Lohan
RADAR EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan Family Feud Erupts As Stepmom Calls for Justice After Estranged Husband Michael's 'Domestic Violence' Assault Arrest — 'The Courts Have Evidence!'

Split photo of Kate Major and Michael Lohan.
Source: INSTAGRAM/@katelohan41;MEGA

Kate Major spoke out after her estrange husband Michael Lohan's most recent arrest.

March 25 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Kate Major Lohan has broken her silence after her estranged husband Michael Lohan's explosive arrest last week.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Kate, the 42-year-old stepmom of actress Lindsay Lohan, has put her faith in the court system after Michael was recently arrested for a probation violation in Florida.

lindsay lohan stepmom kate major justice michael domestic violence assault arrest
Source: MEGA

Kate told us there is 'evidence in the courts of Texas and Florida' after Michael was recently arrested for a probation violation.

The newest arrest came just weeks after Michael, Lindsay's father, was busted for allegedly assaulting Kate in Texas.

She told us: "I pray that justice prevails through the evidence the courts of Texas and Florida have due to these ongoing felony cases with no bonds.

"We pray for ongoing privacy during this time."

lindsay lohan stepmom kate major justice michael domestic violence assault arrest
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan's dad was arrested on March 16 after being involved in a domestic violence incident last month.

Michael, 64, was taken into custody on March 16 in south Florida after his probation officer issued a warrant.

Court documents showed Michael violated his probation after being involved in an alleged domestic violence incident in Harris County, Texas, on February 22.

This arrest prompted the Florida probation violation, where he was already on probation for a 2022 conviction for patient brokering connected to a rehab facility in Boca Raton.

The case involved a drug treatment center in the Delray Beach area called Pride Recovery, which was accused of paying over $27,000 in kickbacks to Michael or a business linked to him.

As part of his sentence, he was given 48 months of probation – set to end on June 28, 2026.

Michael pleaded not guilty on March 6 and appeared in court on March 18, where a Florida judge ruled against granting him bond.

He is currently due back in court next month.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Michael was accused of assaulting Kate by flipping her out of her chair in Texas.

He was nabbed on a felony assault charge for "continuous violence against the family."

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Major had undergone a medical examination, during which she disclosed the incident to deputies – reporting Michael had thrown her out of a chair at their home just days before the arrest.

lindsay lohan stepmom kate major justice michael domestic violence assault arrest
Source: INSTAGRAM/@katelohan41

Michael was recently accused of assaulting Kate by flipping her out of her chair in Texas.

The representative for the Sheriff's Office mentioned Kate expressed experiencing pain and discomfort due to the alleged assault.

After noticing bruises on Kate, a female deputy questioned Michael – leading to his arrest at his home without resistance.

Michael has railed against his multiple assault arrests in the past, telling OK! he has videos to prove his innocence.

He said: "I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that's why I decided to finally release videos.

"You can't deny what you see in the videos."

Over the years, Michael and Kate have had multiple run-ins with the law – including Michael's 2020 arrest for alleged "physical abuse."

Later in June 2024, police were called to the scene during a heated confrontation between the two.

At the time, Kate posted a now-deleted Instagram video showing herself and Michael fighting outside their home. The clip also showed Michael blocking her car to stop her from leaving before the cops arrived.

She could be heard telling officers that Michael needed to be admitted to a psychiatric unit.

lindsay lohan stepmom kate major justice michael domestic violence assault arrest
Source: MEGA

64-year-old Michael was also arrested in 2020 for alleged 'physical abuse.'

Michael and Kate married in 2014 but have been estranged since 2018, when she filed for divorce shortly after being arrested for domestic battery.

At the time, Kate sought full custody of their sons, Landon and Logan.

Meanwhile, Michael shares Lindsay with his ex-wife, Dina Lohan, whom he was married to from 1985 to 2007.

The former couple also has another daughter, Aliana Lohan, and sons Michael Lohan Jr. and Dakota Lohan.

