Lily Allen In Therapy: Brit Singer Admits She's Seeking Help for Shock Secret Addiction Which Accelerated Since Bitter Marriage Split from 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour

The Smile hitmaker admitted: "I think I try and get rid of it (money) because I don't think I deserve it."

Opening up about having EMDR therapy on her podcast, she said: "I actually did EMDR therapy yesterday on my spending and how it’s related to my sense of self-worth, and we tried to separate the two. So let's see how that goes."

Allen has been having therapy for the past four months since the release of her album, West End Girl , which is filled with songs about the break-up of her marriage to Stranger Things star husband David Harbour , 50, in February.

Speaking about how therapy works for her own addiction, Allen continued: "You usually start by sort of deciding on which area you're gonna focus on during that session, and then you visualize the experience.

"I am not a doctor, and I am not qualified to give that kind of advice, but this is what is working for me currently," she added.

"There’s like, what do you call it? Like stimuli that stimulate the left side and the right side of your brain and basically try to create new pathways in relation to certain behaviors, or traumatic experiences, or traumatic interactions with certain human beings, or anything really.

"If you're trying to change your attitude towards a traumatic event, you try and think about how painful that event is from one to 10 and then you activate the stimuli, which in my case is these two vibrating b---- that I put in each hand and you sort of close your eyes and put yourself in that situation and then try and identify what the feelings are that are coming up actually in your body, and in your mind.

"And then you do that sort of five or six times, and you find that the pain level associated with it goes down and down and down."

Allen said: "If you're trying to get rid of a negative behaviour like spending or drug taking or drinking or addiction to s-- or whatever it is, you do the opposite.

"In my case, a handbag, you try to separate yourself from thinking this handbag is going to make me a better person. It's really interesting type of therapy and I’m not clear on the science of how it works, but it's working for me so I’m very happy about it."