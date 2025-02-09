Your tip
Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson, 72, at Center of Fears He is Doomed to Go to Grave Haunted by Death of Natasha Richardson: 'He Just Can't Get Over It'

Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson is said to be doomed to be haunted forever by the tragic death of his actress wife.

Feb. 9 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Woe-filled widower Liam Neeson hasn't had a public romance in a dozen years and friends fear the Taken hero is imprisoned by inconsolable grief from the tragic 2009 death of his beloved wife, Natasha Richardson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Natasha was a hard act to follow. He was never happier than when she was at his side," a source said. "Without her, he's never felt whole again."

Source: MEGA

Richardson's tragic passing left Neeson trapped in heartbreak for over a decade.

The dashing Irish hunk, 72, was devastated when his spouse of 15 years was left brain dead at age 45 after a ski accident in Quebec, and he made the difficult decision to take her off life support after being told she was not expected to recover.

"Liam was beside himself with grief," a pal said.

A year after Neeson lost his soul mate, rumors flew when he was spotted looking cozy with Aussie beauty Laura Brent, his castmate in the Chronicles of Narnia franchise. Next, he dated UK-based public relations exec Freya St. Johnston – but their two-year romance fizzled out in 2012.

Source: MEGA

The loss of Richardson left Neeson unable to find love again.

Now, sources said Neeson hasn't been coupled up with anyone since, even after he claimed to be "madly in love" with his Naked Gun costar Pamela Anderson in a platonic way.

Sources said concerned friends have offered to play matchmaker – but mopey Neeson hasn't bit.

Source: MEGA

Anderson sparked chatter of a romance with the hunk, yet sources say Neeson remains devoted to memories of his late wife.

Instead, the Memory actor, who still owns a home in upstate New York near Richardson's burial site, often visits his late wife's grave.

Our insider said Neeson "loves his work" and enjoys spending time with his and Richardson's sons Micheál, 29, and Daniel, 28, but remains surrounded by a "cloud" of sorrow.

"We all wish he would find someone new to share his life with, but he's not interested," the insider went on, adding: "We fear that his continuing sadness over the loss will reunite him with Natasha by sending him to an early grave."

