Liam Neeson, 72, at Center of Fears He is Doomed to Go to Grave Haunted by Death of Natasha Richardson: 'He Just Can't Get Over It'

The dashing Irish hunk, 72, was devastated when his spouse of 15 years was left brain dead at age 45 after a ski accident in Quebec, and he made the difficult decision to take her off life support after being told she was not expected to recover.

"Liam was beside himself with grief," a pal said.

A year after Neeson lost his soul mate, rumors flew when he was spotted looking cozy with Aussie beauty Laura Brent, his castmate in the Chronicles of Narnia franchise. Next, he dated UK-based public relations exec Freya St. Johnston – but their two-year romance fizzled out in 2012.