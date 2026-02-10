Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Rocker's Love Child 'Cash Grab' — Radar Rips Lid Off Liam Gallagher's Brutal Court Battle With U.S. Baby Mama

Liam Gallagher has been facing a brutal court battle as Radar exposes claims of a love child cash grab.

Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Rocker Liam Gallagher's baby mama, Liza Ghorbani, is dragging the Oasis vocalist to court in an attempt to squeeze more child support out of the notorious hothead for their 12-year-old autistic daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Music journalist Ghorbani, 51, filed a motion in New York, which seeks to obtain 53-year-old Gallagher's bank records, tax returns and credit card statements following his lucrative 2025 reunion tour with his Oasis bandmates.

In early February, Gallagher reportedly appeared via video link in a nasty New York court showdown with his ex over the 12-year-old.

Tour Millions Spark Support Fight

Source: MEGA

Liza Ghorbani filed a New York motion seeking Liam Gallagher's financial records tied to his Oasis reunion tour.

Entertainment insiders believe the British group, which had massive hits in the '90s with songs such as Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova, pulled in over $470million for their popular concerts, which were attended by over 2million fans.

An insider said: "It's clear that Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings."

Sources said Ghorbani hopes to gather evidence to support her demand that Gallagher cough up nearly $670,000 annually to help support their love child, Gemma.

Reports have suggested that up until last year, Gallagher was paying Ghorbani about $4,000 a month and had contributed over $1million toward the girl's care.

But Liam has claimed on social media that he was giving Ghorbani over $400,000 annually.

‘Gold Digger’ Claims Ignite Battle

Source: MEGA

Entertainment insiders said Oasis concerts generated more than $470million.

When Ghorbani first made her request for increased support moolah in March 2025, grousing Gallagher reportedly labeled her a "gold digger" on X. But the concerned mom says an increase is necessary, as Gemma's needs have changed.

A legal motion filed in September 2025 suggested a temporary confidential settlement was reached between the exes. But sources said the new filing for Ghorbani aims to shine a spotlight on the musician's tour take.

Sources said Gallagher, whose fling with Ghorbani contributed to the end of his six-year marriage with Canadian songbird Nicole Appleton, has never met Gemma.

Complicated Family Ties Resurface

Source: MEGA

Sources said Gallagher has never met his 12-year-old daughter, Gemma.

Gallagher and actress Patsy Kensit divorced in 2000 – months after the birth of their son, Lennon, and nearly two years after his extramarital fling with singer Lisa Moorish resulted in daughter Molly.

He and Appleton share son Gene, who was born in 2001.

