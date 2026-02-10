EXCLUSIVE: Rocker's Love Child 'Cash Grab' — Radar Rips Lid Off Liam Gallagher's Brutal Court Battle With U.S. Baby Mama

Rocker Liam Gallagher's baby mama, Liza Ghorbani, is dragging the Oasis vocalist to court in an attempt to squeeze more child support out of the notorious hothead for their 12-year-old autistic daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Music journalist Ghorbani, 51, filed a motion in New York, which seeks to obtain 53-year-old Gallagher's bank records, tax returns and credit card statements following his lucrative 2025 reunion tour with his Oasis bandmates.

In early February, Gallagher reportedly appeared via video link in a nasty New York court showdown with his ex over the 12-year-old.