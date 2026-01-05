EXCLUSIVE: New Rock Lovechild Bust-Up — One of The World's Most Infamous Frontmen Facing New Child Maintenance Court Cash Fight

Liam Gallagher is facing renewed legal pressure in New York as a court prepares to scrutinize the vast earnings from his band Oasis' blockbuster 2025 reunion tour, reopening a long-running child maintenance dispute that could expose the full scale of his recent fortune. RadarOnline.com can reveal a hearing is due later this month after Liza Ghorbani, 51, the mother of Gallagher's daughter Gemma, 12, filed a fresh motion seeking access to his latest financial records.

Oasis Reunion Windfall Under Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Liam Gallagher faced renewed legal pressure in New York.

The case centers on the fallout from Oasis Live '25, the sold-out reunion world tour by Liam, 53, and his older brother Noel Gallagher, 58, which is estimated to have generated more than $445million overall. Ghorbani is now asking the New York Supreme Court to compel Gallagher to disclose bank statements, tax returns and credit card records to reassess child support arrangements first settled in 2015. She is seeking about $635,000 a year, arguing the Oasis tour has transformed his financial position and that Gemma's needs have changed.

Court Push For Full Financial Disclosure

Source: MEGA The dispute followed Oasis’ highly lucrative 2025 reunion tour.

The scale of the tour's success looms large over the dispute. Oasis' 1994 debut Definitely Maybe has sold 15 million copies worldwide, and the reunion shows built on that legacy. Ticket sales alone are estimated at roughly $385million, with a further $51million from sponsorship and merchandise. Lawyers for Ghorbani have filed an application for an Order to Show Cause, asking Judge Jeffrey Pearlman to compel further disclosure during the discovery phase. A new hearing date has been set for later this month.

Lawyers Warn Of Serious Consequences

Source: MEGA Lawyers sought bank, tax, and credit card records from Gallagher.

New York family lawyer Morgan Mazer said the scope of disclosure could be broad. She said: "Ms. Ghorbani can get access to the tour merchandise sales, if it's a side thing Mr Gallagher is earning money from. Ms Ghorbani will want to look at any employment and income, any perks that Mr Gallagher has." Mazer added: "Credit card statements are relevant because some people don't always show all their income on their tax returns. With the credit card statements, you can glean what somebody is making based on their lifestyle. "The powers to determine what you should pay in child support are broad."

Gallagher Bristles As Stakes Rise

Source: MEGA Gallagher dismissed the claims and said he relied on his legal team.