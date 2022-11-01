Late Icon Leslie Jordan Honored With Photo In Front Lobby Of Condo He Purchased Weeks Before Death

Leslie Jordan's legacy lives on. A photo of the beloved actor and comedian has been placed in the front lobby of the picturesque Los Angeles condo he purchased just weeks before his death, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

"As far as I'm concerned Leslie Jordan still lives in our building," read a Facebook post from Vintage Los Angeles, showing a portrait of the star smiling as a greeting for residents in the iconic building overlooking Sunset Plaza and Hollywood Hills.