Larry King’s Pal Demands Late TV Host’s Widow Shawn Cough Up 6-figure Sum After He Shut Down Her $100 Million Lawsuit

Larry King’s close friend Greg Christensen has demanded the legendary TV host’s widow Shawn pay him a 6-figure sum to cover the legal fees he racked up fighting her lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Greg, who was a longtime producing partner with Larry, asked the court to award him $237,967.50 in attorney fees and another $2,358.39 in costs for a grand total of $240,325.89.

Source: MEGA

A judge dismissed claims that Shawn filed against Greg and others. As a result, he believes he’s entitled to his legal bill being paid. As we previously reported, last year, Shawn sued the management firm Blouin & Company, which worked for Shawn and Larry for years before his 2021 death. Shawn and Larry married in 1997 but were close to divorce multiple times during their relationship. Larry’s last attempt was filed in 2019 but it was not finalized before he passed.

Source: CNN

The other defendants in the lawsuit included individuals who Shawn believed Larry sent money behind her back — while using community funds. Shawn accused Blouin & Company of helping Larry keep a secret bank account and make secret payments. The business management firm denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

One of the defendants was Shawn’s own sister Shannon, who she previously accused of having an affair with Larry. In the past, Larry and Shannon both denied the accusations. Another defendant was Greg, who Shawn claimed was sent money by Larry without her knowledge. She sued demanding $100 million in damages and the return of the money transferred.

Source: MEGA

In response, Greg admitted Larry sent him money but claimed it was for him to help him separate from Shawn. He said the funds were used to rent an apartment and get the divorce process rolling. In court documents, he trashed Shawn claiming she “sought to control every aspect of” Larry’s life.

The producer claimed after Larry suffered a stroke in 2019, Shawn “mistreated and abused Larry King in a number of ways which I personally witnessed when I visited Larry King. Shawn King prohibited Larry King from living or sleeping in the main home and forced him to live and sleep only in the backhouse which was located behind their home which Larry King had purchased.” Further, he claimed, “Shawn King also deprived Larry King of his wallet and sometimes his phone for extended periods of time, keeping him trapped in the back house.”

Source: MEGA

“Shawn King further abused Larry King by restricting the resources the caregivers had access to in order to take care of Larry. By way of example, Shawn King often attempted to prevent the caregivers from entering the main house to obtain things to care for Larry, and so if something was not in the back house the caregivers would have to administer their care without it or wait until it could be brought next time or purchased,” Greg claimed. Shawn denied she was abusive. In a court declaration, she said, “After Larry suffered his stroke in approximately 2019, I was actively involved in caring for Larry, including attending Larry’s many doctors’ appointments, helping to coordinate health care and professional caregivers for Larry, and spending many days (and often sleeping overnight) with Larry during his hospital stays.”

Shawn said, “When Larry was released from the hospital after his stroke, I spoke with Larry’s doctors who recommended that it was better for Larry to spend time in our separate guest house in order to allow Larry to rest and to provide caregivers better access to Larry, who was using a wheelchair.” “As Larry’s health declined, it is my opinion that Greg Christensen and others working with the Blouin Defendants improperly influenced Larry to take actions that were not in the best interests of Larry or his family, including filing for a divorce that Larry never wanted to file,” Shawn wrote. Despite her argument, the judge ended up siding with Greg. The case against the other defendants remains ongoing.