Larry King’s Widow Shawn Denies Being Abusive To Late TV Legend In His Final Years, $100 Million War Over His Fortune Rages On
Larry King’s widow Shawn has fired back at allegations she was abusive to the late TV host in his final years — and has accused his close friends of taking advantage of him when he was unwell, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a bombshell declaration filed by Shawn obtained by RadarOnline.com, Larry’s widow said she “vigorously” disputes accusations made by Larry’s pal Greg Christensen.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Shawn filed a $100 million lawsuit against her former business managers at the firm Blouin & Company.
Shawn said the company was hired by her and Larry to manage their finances. However, she said the business managers secretly worked with Larry to hide funds and a bank account from her.
She said they used the secret account to transfer millions of community property to third parties, including her sister Shannon who she previously accused of having an affair with Larry.
Larry married Shawn in 1997. The two were close to divorce multiple times throughout the relationship. In 2010, they both filed for divorce but reconciled. Larry filed for divorce in 2019 but the case was never finalized before he passed in 2021.
In her lawsuit, Shawn said the money was improperly sent to Greg. However, he said Larry approved the money sent to him. Greg claimed the money was used to help Larry find his own place after splitting from Shawn and to pay divorce lawyers.
Greg said Larry told him Shawn “sought to control every aspect of his life.” He said after Larry suffered a stroke in 2019, Shawn “mistreated and abused Larry King in a number of ways which I personally witnessed when I visited Larry King. Shawn King prohibited Larry King from living or sleeping in the main home and forced him to live and sleep only in the backhouse which was located behind their home which Larry King had purchased.”
Further, he claimed, “Shawn King also deprived Larry King of his wallet and sometimes his phone for extended periods of time, keeping him trapped in the back house.”
He said, “Shawn King further abused Larry King by restricting the resources the caregivers had access to in order to take care of Larry. By way of example, Shawn King often attempted to prevent the caregivers from entering the main house to obtain things to care for Larry, and so if something was not in the back house the caregivers would have to administer their care without it or wait until it could be brought next time or purchased.”
In response, Shawn said she was never abusive to Larry. She said, “After Larry suffered his stroke in approximately 2019, I was actively involved in caring for Larry, including attending Larry’s many doctors’ appointments, helping to coordinate health care and professional caregivers for Larry, and spending many days (and often sleeping overnight) with Larry during his hospital stays.”
Shawn added, “When Larry was released from the hospital after his stroke, I spoke with Larry’s doctors who recommended that it was better for Larry to spend time in our separate guest house in order to allow Larry to rest and to provide caregivers better access to Larry, who was using a wheelchair.”
Larry’s widow denied blocking her husband from accessing his watches, credit cards or notes.
“As Larry’s health declined, it is my opinion that Greg Christensen and others working with the Blouin Defendants improperly influenced Larry to take actions that were not in the best interests of Larry or his family, including filing for a divorce that Larry never wanted to file,” Shawn wrote.
The case is ongoing.