Larry King’s Widow Shawn Denies Being Abusive To Late TV Legend In His Final Years, $100 Million War Over His Fortune Rages On

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Shawn filed a $100 million lawsuit against her former business managers at the firm Blouin & Company.

Shawn said the company was hired by her and Larry to manage their finances. However, she said the business managers secretly worked with Larry to hide funds and a bank account from her.

She said they used the secret account to transfer millions of community property to third parties, including her sister Shannon who she previously accused of having an affair with Larry.