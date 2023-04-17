Home > Exclusives > Larry King Exclusive Sister Of Larry King’s Widow Fighting $100 Million Lawsuit Over Dental Implants & Luxury Trips Late TV Host Gifted Her During Alleged Affair Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 17 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Larry King’s widow Shawn sued her sister Shannon Engemann Grossman demanding she repay millions that the late TV broadcast gifted her during an alleged affair — but now her sister has fought back in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grossman has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the $100 million lawsuit brought by Shawn.

In the lawsuit, Shawn sued her ex-business managers at Blouin & Company and various third parties. She accused the firm of conspiring with Larry to keep her in the dark about his spending. The suit claimed Blouin & Company had led a “fraudulent and malicious conspiracy to steal money from their own client, Mrs. King, and deprive Mrs. King from her rights and interests in the estate of her late husband.”

She claimed the firm helped him keep a secret bank account that he used to send money to people behind her back. Blouin & Company denied all allegations of wrongdoing and countersued Shawn over unpaid invoices. One of the defendants in Shawn’s lawsuit was Shannon who allegedly received transfers from her Larry over the years.

In the suit, Shawn said Shannon "received a substantial number of improper and unauthorized transfers of” her community assets. Shawn said Shannon received “unauthorized goods and services worth millions of dollars (or more subject to further investigation) including airfare, clothing and accessories, furniture, limousine services, healthcare services, dental implants, luxury automobiles, luxury hotel accommodations, and numerous other goods and services.”

During Shawn and Larry’s marriage, the two were close to divorce on multiple occasions. In 2020, they both filed for divorce and Shawn first accused Larry of hooking up with her sister. Shannon and Larry denied the claims, but the TV broadcaster admitted he was generous with gifts.

Now, Shannon has demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out. She claimed that her sister “acted in bad faith” in bringing the lawsuit. Further, she said any damages Shawn was caused by her own acts and omissions. Shannon said she is not responsible for any harm to Shawn and claims she and authorized people approved the acts alleged in the lawsuit.

“[Shannon] asserts that [Shawn], by her conduct and/or the conduct of her agents, representatives and/or consultants, acquiesced to the conduct about which she now complains, and is therefore barred from maintaining this action,” the response read. Shannon wants all claims against her thrown out and Shawn to pay her legal fees.

The case is ongoing.

Larry King died in January 2021. His son rushed to court demanding he be named special administrator of the estate. He presented a handwritten will that Larry Sr. had reportedly signed before his death. The amended will left his fortune to his child and not Shawn. Shawn objected to the will claiming Larry Sr. was not in the right mind to sign the amendment to the will. Eventually, a settlement was reached between the two.

