Lara Trump Stuns Comedian Bill Maher as She DENIES Prez Called a Female Reporter 'Piggy' — Despite Controversial Moment Being Caught On Tape
Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Lara Trump left Bill Maher aghast when she claimed her father-in-law, President Trump, didn't call a female reporter "piggy," despite a widely circulated video of the crude comment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eric Trump's wife and former Republican National Committee co-chair Lara, 43, appeared on Maher's Club Random podcast on Monday, November 24, when the two had a lively discussion about the now infamous "Quiet. Quiet piggy," comment the president made when a reporter asked about the Epstein Files while aboard Air Force One.
'Did He Say McGee?'
"Don’t do things like call a woman, 'piggy,'" Maher told Lara, who appeared to be skeptical of the comment even though it was caught on tape.
"Do we know that happened?" she asked, before Maher explained, "I saw it on tape a thousand," as she laughed and asked, "Or did he say, 'McGee?'"
Lara tried to explain how "Donald Trump is an equal opportunity offender," and brought up how he's given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "a lot of crap" when he thought the leader wasn't doing things right, causing Maher to ask, "What does that have to do with piggy?"
"It goes both ways," Lara continued, trying to recall former President Joe Biden's "lying dog-faced pony soldier" remark.
Maher Rips Lara Trump
Since Lara kept trying to defend the indefensible, Maher laid it on the line for her by explaining he's trying to do a piece about it for his Friday, November 28, Real Time episode on HBO.
"I’m just saying, on a personal level, here I am working on this editorial for Friday, all about how it’s mostly liberals who have to like get over yourselves, eat with your family, even the ones who were Trump voters."
"It just makes my job more difficult when, during this week, he says to a woman, 'piggy.' I mean, even you must admit this is just not cool, not necessary," Maher asked, while Lara broke out in laughter.
'Does He Have to Do That?'
Maher explained how he's still going ahead with the segment for his show about the crass comment.
"And look, I'm still going to do it, and I'm going to say yes, because you know what adults do? Adults are going to understand people do certain things that we really hate. And you think you're a better person than me because you hate him more for calling the woman 'piggy.' I hate it too, OK, but I'm an adult, and I understand people have their flaws," he said.
"There are people you just have to talk to and and not talking and going no contact doesn't make you a purist, it makes you a brat...even when he says 'piggy,'" the host continued, referring to how there might be some uncomfortable conversations at family Thanksgiving tables.
"But does he have to do that?" Maher begged in a low whisper. "Can't you get in there and say something?"
When Lara responded by saying her father-in-law is "not perfect," Maher did a feigned spit take of his drink.
Trump 'Gets Frustrated With Reporters'
While Trump himself has not addressed the controversial comment, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president, saying, "He calls out fake news when he sees it and gets frustrated with reporters who spread false information."
She added that Trump is "also the most transparent president in history," who "also provides unprecedented access to the press and answers questions on a near-daily basis."