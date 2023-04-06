Revealed: Lance Reddick's Cause Of Death, 'The Wire' Actor To Be Cremated

Stephanie mourned the death of her longtime love in a message shared via his official Instagram account the following day, expressing her appreciation for the heartfelt messages she had received in the wake of his passing.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she wrote.

"I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them," Stephanie concluded. "And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."