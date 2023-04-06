Revealed: Lance Reddick's Cause Of Death, 'The Wire' Actor To Be Cremated
Lance Reddick, famous for his roles in The Wire and John Wick franchise, died from Ischemic Heart Disease, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's described as "hardening of the arteries" which can result after cholesterol plaque builds up and limits blood flow and oxygen.
His death certificate stated that Reddick was set to be cremated.
The actor's immediate cause of death at the age of 60 was revealed weeks after fans were rocked by news of his sudden passing.
As we previously reported, Reddick was tragically found dead at his home in Studio City on March 17 after his wife, Stephanie, called 911 upon discovering him in their backyard.
Stephanie mourned the death of her longtime love in a message shared via his official Instagram account the following day, expressing her appreciation for the heartfelt messages she had received in the wake of his passing.
"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she wrote.
"I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them," Stephanie concluded. "And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."
Stephanie said those who wanted to donate could send them to waldenschool.org, a music camp that prides itself in "changing lives."
In addition to his beloved widow Stephanie, the late Fringe star is survived by his children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.
While loved ones and fans paid tribute to Reddick, costar Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski also shared their condolences in a joint statement. Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Reeves was "absolutely devastated" as they were in contact regularly.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," the duo wrote.
"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends."