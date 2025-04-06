Lana Del Rey's VERY Intimate Wedding Album Revealed — With Singer Sharing Unseen Snaps from Shock Sea-Themed Wedding to Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star posted intimate snapshots of her romantic celebration, which took place in the Louisiana bayou in September 2024.

Del Rey wore a strappy cream-toned eyelet dress with small pink flowers and a captain's hat with the word "Bride" embroidered on it, with a veil attached to the back of it.

Dufrene wore a matching captain's hat and is seen planting a kiss on his bride's cheek.

Another snap shows the couple celebrating what appears to be Dufrene's 50th birthday and perhaps an early celebration for Del Rey's 40th birthday, which will take place on June 21.

The couple wore gold crowns on their heads with the number 50 on Dufrene's and the number 40 on the Prisoner singer's.