Lana Del Rey's VERY Intimate Wedding Album Revealed — With Singer Sharing Unseen Snaps from Shock Sea-Themed Wedding to Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene
Lana Del Rey shared exclusive images of her secret wedding ceremony with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, capturing the attention of fans on social Media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star posted intimate snapshots of her romantic celebration, which took place in the Louisiana bayou in September 2024.
Del Rey wore a strappy cream-toned eyelet dress with small pink flowers and a captain's hat with the word "Bride" embroidered on it, with a veil attached to the back of it.
Dufrene wore a matching captain's hat and is seen planting a kiss on his bride's cheek.
Another snap shows the couple celebrating what appears to be Dufrene's 50th birthday and perhaps an early celebration for Del Rey's 40th birthday, which will take place on June 21.
The couple wore gold crowns on their heads with the number 50 on Dufrene's and the number 40 on the Prisoner singer's.
Del Rey followed up on her post by sharing her excitement at participating in Stagecoach after the success of her appearance at last year's Coachella music festival.
She wrote: "I'm so excited to see everybody in the desert in April!
"This has been such a crazy nine months, and I'm so blessed that come the 25th, it will have been a year since I got to headline Coachella."
The post was shared alongside a poster advertising her as a headliner at the country music festival that will take place in Indio, CA.
The singer first met the 10 years older father-of-two in 2019, before they were spotted holding hands in England on August 25.
She then attended Karen Elson's wedding with Dufrene last year, which Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also attended.
Del Rey went public with Dufrene on August 25, 2024, when the pair were spotted holding hands and having a romantic meal together in London after she performed at Leeds Festival.
The source added: "She brought him to her most recent string of shows in the U.K., which was a big step. He is a good guy, and she is wildly attracted to him. He is a good father, and no one who knows him has anything bad to say about him."
During Del Rey's initial alligator boat tour in 2019, she shared photos with her fans on Instagram and Facebook.
In the caption, the Born to Die singer wrote: "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours x."
One of the snaps showed her sitting beside the 50-year-old captain with her tongue out as he helped her steer the airboat.
He also appeared in the background of a photo of the Say Yes to Heaven pop star posing with her girlfriends during the tour.