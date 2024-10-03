Your tip
Lana Del Rey's 'Honeymoon in Tatters' After Drone Stalker Nightmare: 'She's Putting On a Brave Face — But Is Distraught and Terrified'

Source: MEGA@honeymoon/instagram

Lana Del Rey married fiancé Jeremy Dufrene last week.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Lana Del Rey has blasted a couple for "tracking her" and claims they've ruined her honeymoon.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 39, married fiancé Jeremy Dufrene, 49, in Louisiana last week during an intimate backyard ceremony next to the Bayous des Allemends where her new husband works as an alligator tour guide.

lana del reys honeymoon in tatters after drones stalker nightmare shes putting a brave face on being distraught and terrified
Source: MEGA

Del Rey says a local couple has ruined her honeymoon.

The newlyweds chose to spend the aftermath of their nuptials in the region, but their post-wedding glee has been soured by the actions of a local couple.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Lana is putting a brave face on this for the sake of her new marriage.

"But inside she is really distraught, feels violated and is a bit terrified at times over the intrusive aspects of this – it's put a real dampener on her honeymoon like it would for any new bride.

lana del reys honeymoon in tatters after drones stalker nightmare shes putting a brave face on being distraught and terrified jeremy dufrene ig
Source: jeremy.dufrene/Instagram

Del Rey says a local couple are tracking her and new husband Jeremy Dufrene's every move.

"She just wants to be left alone to enjoy her new life."

Del Rey took to her Instagram page to voice her frustration.

She wrote: "Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker."

Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, then named the couple and asked them to "stop switching vehicles following the family – stop following us around remote parts of the country and photoshopping my wedding ring into a pearl".

lana del rey instagam post
Source: @honeymoon/Instagram

She wrote this on Instagram amid her honeymoon.

Despite her frustration, the singer gushed over her beau in a follow-up comment.

She wrote: "All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy."

Del Rey and Dufrene were first romantically linked in August, however they've known each other since 2019 when they first crossed paths.

lana del reys honeymoon in tatters after drones stalker nightmare shes putting a brave face on being distraught and terrified
Source: MEGA

Del Rey went official with Jeremy Dufrene when they were photographed holding hands in New York.

The pair were first rumored to be dating after a TikTok video of them holding hands surfaced this summer, during which Del Rey performed at the Reading Festival in England.

They soon went official when they were photographed holding hands again in New York on September 7.

Later that month the couple obtained a marriage license and got hitched that same week.

A source told People their "whirlwind romance" has worked for the couple in their own way.

They said: "They initially met a few years ago the first time and then reconnected earlier this year.

"It's been kind of a whirlwind romance, but Lana's close friends hoped she would get married."

It's not the first time the singer had planned to walk down the aisle.

lana del rey wedding insanity nepo dad rob grant ring bearer alligator
Source: MEGA

Del Rey was previously engaged to music manager Evan Winiker.

In March 2023, Del Rey was previously engaged to music manager Evan Winiker.

Prior to that, the singer was also rumored to be engaged to Clayton Johnson in December 2020.

Dufrene was previously engaged to Kelli Welsh for 12 years, but they called it quits in October 2023.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

