'It's Personal': Lana Del Ray Has ONLY Album Billboard Placed In Ex's Hometown After Announcing Title Track On His Birthday
Lana Del Ray made a statement by strategically placing a billboard promoting her forthcoming album in the hometown of her ex, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"There's only one and it's in Tulsa," wrote the Summertime Sadness singer in a recent caption on Instagram, adding a skull emoji.
Lana could be seen sitting in the car while posing next to a large sign teasing her next album release titled Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd which is set to drop on March 10, 2023.
"It's. Personal," she added in a comment. Many fans, of course, speculated that Lana was referencing her ex Sean "Sticks" Larkin.
"This girl also dropped her album title track & the album announcement on his birthday," one tweeted in response to her billboard news.
The TV personality from Live PD opened up about their "low-key" relationship in a March 2020 interview with the New York Times, revealing they "just kind of hit it off from day one." They were first romantically linked in September 2019.
"When we were in Tulsa, we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that," he recalled. "Normal things couples do with their friends."
"Right now, we're just friends," he said of Lana at the time. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."
Lana said fans can expect a new sound this time around, revealing there were "so many color references" in Honeymoon that listeners won't hear on her upcoming project.
"For this new music, there's none of that at all," she told W Magazine. "It's more just like: I'm angry. The songs are very conversational. For the first song, I pressed record and sang, 'When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two.'"
"It's a very wordy album," she added about her stream of consciousness. "So there's no room for color. It's almost like I'm typing in my mind."