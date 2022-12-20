Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lana Del Rey

'It's Personal': Lana Del Ray Has ONLY Album Billboard Placed In Ex's Hometown After Announcing Title Track On His Birthday

lana del ray album billboard ex hometown tulsa pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 20 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Lana Del Ray made a statement by strategically placing a billboard promoting her forthcoming album in the hometown of her ex, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"There's only one and it's in Tulsa," wrote the Summertime Sadness singer in a recent caption on Instagram, adding a skull emoji.

Article continues below advertisement
lana del ray album billboard ex hometown tulsa
Source: MEGA

Lana could be seen sitting in the car while posing next to a large sign teasing her next album release titled Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd which is set to drop on March 10, 2023.

"It's. Personal," she added in a comment. Many fans, of course, speculated that Lana was referencing her ex Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

Article continues below advertisement

"This girl also dropped her album title track & the album announcement on his birthday," one tweeted in response to her billboard news.

The TV personality from Live PD opened up about their "low-key" relationship in a March 2020 interview with the New York Times, revealing they "just kind of hit it off from day one." They were first romantically linked in September 2019.

lana del ray album billboard ex hometown tulsa
Source: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"When we were in Tulsa, we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that," he recalled. "Normal things couples do with their friends."

"Right now, we're just friends," he said of Lana at the time. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

Lana said fans can expect a new sound this time around, revealing there were "so many color references" in Honeymoon that listeners won't hear on her upcoming project.

lana del ray album billboard ex hometown tulsa
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
Article continues below advertisement

"For this new music, there's none of that at all," she told W Magazine. "It's more just like: I'm angry. The songs are very conversational. For the first song, I pressed record and sang, 'When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two.'"

"It's a very wordy album," she added about her stream of consciousness. "So there's no room for color. It's almost like I'm typing in my mind."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.