Lamar Odom's Ex-manager Filed for Bankruptcy Two Months Before Being Accused of Stealing Former NBA Star's Home
Lamar Odom's former manager Tonita Bybee filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy months before the NBA legend accused her of stealing his home, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
This week, it was revealed that Bybee is facing a lawsuit from Odom who accused her of allegedly forging documents in order to steal a home that has been in his family for "nearly three decades."
RadarOnline.com has since learned that Bybee sought financial relief weeks ago, opting for chapter 7 which does not involve the filing of a plan of repayment as in chapter 13.
The docs showed that she listed assets totaling $0 to $50k and liabilities totaling from $50 to 100k. Bybee stated that she made $10k from January to April 2023, claiming she made $0 in wages last year and in 2021. She was not accounting for her business income.
The docs stated that Bybee has two pending lawsuits that are currently ongoing, including one with her former landlord.
Bybee answered "no" when the form inquired whether she owned, leased, or had any equitable interest in any vehicles. She also gave the same response about household goods and furnishings.
Her debts include an unknown amount to the Georgia Department of Revenue and the IRS, $6,500 owed to AT&T, $27k in student loans, $16k owed to a company called Progress Residential, $5k to a company called Paris Providence Arielle Providence, and $10k to a company called Regus.
Bybee stated she is self-employed and makes $5,200 per month but her expenses total $7,745 per month, leaving her in the red $2,500 every month.
As we previously learned, Odom is seeking in excess of $1 million in damages from Bybee, whom the ex-Los Angeles Lakers player claims he fired in May 2022.
Odom said she tried to improperly sell off a house he owns in Brooklyn, N.Y., to a third-party by forging a deed, claiming his aunt Carol Janean Mercer is now facing eviction.
He accused Bybee of "identity theft," "conversion," "embezzlement," and "various other iterations of fraud," alleging that his former manager "acted with malice, wanton dishonesty and a high degree of immoral turpitude."
Bybee has denied his claims and said she is ready for a legal battle.
"Lamar Odom has caused irreparable damage to my business, my health, and my family with his blatant lies," she said in a statement to Page Six. "He has used his celebrity to manipulate the public and the media to push his slanderous and defamatory agenda. Lawsuits against Lamar and his team are forthcoming."