LA Times Called Out For 'Incorrectly' Referring to OJ Simpson as Trump in Obituary

As the shocking death of OJ Simpson made headlines on Thursday, a major newspaper became the subject of scrutiny for confusing the embattled former athlete with ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a mistake that has since been corrected, The Los Angeles Times referred to Simpson as Trump while narrating the moments the acquitted double murder defendant was released from a Nevada prison after he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping.

"Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center a free man for the first time in nine years," the newspaper wrote in its obituary for Simpson on Thursday. "He didn’t go far, moving into a 5,000-square-foot home in Las Vegas with a Bentley in the driveway."