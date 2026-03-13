Kris Jenner Hits Back at Ray J's Claim She Leaked his Infamous Sex Tape with daughter Kim Kardashian — 'It's Haunted Me for Decades'
March 13 2026, Published 7:55 a.m. ET
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have hit back at rapper Ray J over his claims the pair orchestrated the release of his infamous sex tape with the SKIMS founder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the mother, 70, and daughter, 45, said in declarations filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that Ray J's suggestions the family schemed to put out the footage in a bid for fame amounted to "a lie."
What Did Kardashian Say About Ray J's Claim?
Last October, the pair filed a defamation lawsuit against the R&B singer — real name William Ray Norwood Jr. — after he alleged the pair had "repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity."
The following month, Ray J sued Kardashian and Jenner, and in legal documents, claimed they were the ones who leaked the controversial X-rated film.
But in their new declaration, Kardashian added that Ray J's "claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the adult movie company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie.”
Why Is Jenner So Angry Over Ray J Accusations?
And Jenner was equally adamant in her court filing, saying Ray J's insinuations that she masterminded the sex tape, called Kim Kardashian, Superstar, and its release were "absolutely false."
In her declaration, she denied the suggestion she "orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving (her) daughter."
Jenner went on to say accusations she had anything to do with the tape were "not only entirely untrue, but deeply offensive and harmful" and something which has "haunted (her) for decades."
The Kardashians' "momager" said she never made her daughter "film any sex tape or decide what tape to release, as (Ray J) further outrageously claimed."
She added: "In no world would I ever be involved in any way, shape or form of peddling tapes of my daughter like this."
Kardashian Needed 'Therapy' After Tape Release
Kardashian, in her declaration, said that she "incurred expenses to combat (Ray J's) lies and manage (her) well-being and reputation," which "included participating in therapy and working with communications, legal and strategic advisers."
She believes claimed Ray J was rehashing previously discredited allegations referring to 2008 litigation involving her family and Ray J's mother, Sonja Norwood.
A short time later, Ray J claimed in an interview with TMZ that Kardashian and Jenner "lied" in their declarations and that the trio had discussions with executives at the company Vivid Entertainment at one point in the past.
He said: "Are (Kim & Kris) out of their f--king minds? The fact of the matter is, if you lie like that under oath, don't you go to jail? Don’t you get fined?"
He also told the outlet that his two children with his estranged wife Princess Love — daughter Melody and son Epik — "don’t deserve to grow up thinking their dad did something like revenge p--- or hurt someone on purpose."
A spokesperson for Vivid has always asserted that they purchased the tape from a "third party."