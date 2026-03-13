Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Hits Back at Ray J's Claim She Leaked his Infamous Sex Tape with daughter Kim Kardashian — 'It's Haunted Me for Decades'

picture of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Ray J
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have furiously denied rapper Ray J's claims they staged his sex tape with the SKIMS founder.

March 13 2026, Published 7:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have hit back at rapper Ray J over his claims the pair orchestrated the release of his infamous sex tape with the SKIMS founder.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the mother, 70, and daughter, 45, said in declarations filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that Ray J's suggestions the family schemed to put out the footage in a bid for fame amounted to "a lie."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Kardashian Say About Ray J's Claim?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Exotic alligator Mini Kelly bags can sell for more than $82,000 on the resale market.
Source: mega

Kardashian dubbed Ray J's accusation as 'fake.'

Article continues below advertisement

Last October, the pair filed a defamation lawsuit against the R&B singer — real name William Ray Norwood Jr. — after he alleged the pair had "repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity."

The following month, Ray J sued Kardashian and Jenner, and in legal documents, claimed they were the ones who leaked the controversial X-rated film.

But in their new declaration, Kardashian added that Ray J's "claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the adult movie company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Jenner So Angry Over Ray J Accusations?

picture of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner says 'in no world would I be peddling tapes of my daughter like this.'

Article continues below advertisement

And Jenner was equally adamant in her court filing, saying Ray J's insinuations that she masterminded the sex tape, called Kim Kardashian, Superstar, and its release were "absolutely false."

In her declaration, she denied the suggestion she "orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving (her) daughter."

Jenner went on to say accusations she had anything to do with the tape were "not only entirely untrue, but deeply offensive and harmful" and something which has "haunted (her) for decades."

The Kardashians' "momager" said she never made her daughter "film any sex tape or decide what tape to release, as (Ray J) further outrageously claimed."

She added: "In no world would I ever be involved in any way, shape or form of peddling tapes of my daughter like this."

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian Needed 'Therapy' After Tape Release

Kardashian allegedly accused Jenner of jealousy after the model cautioned her about getting involved with Hamilton.
Source: MEGA

Kardashian claims she needed therapy to manage her well-being after release.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Officials have warned Iran could be planning to attack the Oscars with drones.

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Horror — Industry on High Alert Amid Threats Iran Could Strike the Oscars with Explosive Drone

The White House issued a statement after CBS News reportedly hired Jeremy Adler.

Trump White House Rips CBS Boss Bari Weiss for Hiring Liz Cheney 'Flack' Amid Staff Overhaul — 'What the Hell Was She Thinking?'

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian, in her declaration, said that she "incurred expenses to combat (Ray J's) lies and manage (her) well-being and reputation," which "included participating in therapy and working with communications, legal and strategic advisers."

She believes claimed Ray J was rehashing previously discredited allegations referring to 2008 litigation involving her family and Ray J's mother, Sonja Norwood.

A short time later, Ray J claimed in an interview with TMZ that Kardashian and Jenner "lied" in their declarations and that the trio had discussions with executives at the company Vivid Entertainment at one point in the past.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Ray J
Source: MEGA

Ray J accused the pair of lying under oath.

He said: "Are (Kim & Kris) out of their f--king minds? The fact of the matter is, if you lie like that under oath, don't you go to jail? Don’t you get fined?"

He also told the outlet that his two children with his estranged wife Princess Love — daughter Melody and son Epik — "don’t deserve to grow up thinking their dad did something like revenge p--- or hurt someone on purpose."

A spokesperson for Vivid has always asserted that they purchased the tape from a "third party."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.