Kourtney Kardashian 'Livid' Son Reign, 10, Was Allowed to Address Conspiracy Theory He Is Justin Bieber's Lovechild Online — 'She Wants Him Banned From Social Media'

"If he continues to do it, it is only a matter of time before he says something damaging.

"Kourtney wants to act on this now before it is too late. She has talked to him about her concerns. She knows he doesn't realize the impact he has and people will be watching his every move. He could get in trouble."

The insider added: “Kourtney will ban him from social media if he continues to act up."

Reign shocked fans when he responded to a viewer who had asked if Bieber, 31, was his dad.

"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad," he declared. "I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that."