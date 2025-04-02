Your tip
Kourtney Kardashian 'Livid' Son Reign, 10, Was Allowed to Address Conspiracy Theory He Is Justin Bieber's Lovechild Online — 'She Wants Him Banned From Social Media'

Kourtney Kardashian is threatening to ban son Reign from social media after his discussed rumors surrounding his real parentage on a livestream.

April 2 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is threatening to ban her son Reign from social media after he appeared on an Instagram Live shooting down rumors Justin Bieber is his real dad.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the move infuriated the star, 45, who is wary of her children's presence on social media amid fears they may spill further secrets about her famous reality TV family.

Kourtney, second left, is afraid Reign will spill more family secrets if he contines to be let loose on social media.

Reign, 10, joined his stepsister Alabama Barker's boyfriend Scooter Jackson on an Instagram live and addressed wild, longstanding speculation about the identity of his biological father.

He finally shut down claims Bieber is his dad by confirming his father is Scott Disick while on the livestream.

An insider said: "Kourtney doesn't like when Reign is online and would rather him not talk about anything that happens with the family or answer random rumors.

Reign's father Scott Disick documents his son's lavish lifestyle on his own social media accounts.

"If he continues to do it, it is only a matter of time before he says something damaging.

"Kourtney wants to act on this now before it is too late. She has talked to him about her concerns. She knows he doesn't realize the impact he has and people will be watching his every move. He could get in trouble."

The insider added: “Kourtney will ban him from social media if he continues to act up."

Reign shocked fans when he responded to a viewer who had asked if Bieber, 31, was his dad.

"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad," he declared. "I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that."

Disick was also upset by Reign's appearance on social media after his son referred to him as 'Scotty'.

Kourtney, who also has son Mason, 15, and daughter Penelope, 12, with Disick, 41, was said to be upset at Reign referring to him as "Scotty" on the live stream.

Another insider added: "Kourtney has never talked to Reign about the rumors, and she would imagine this was the first time he had ever heard them.

"Kourtney was livid. She told him that there are so many silly rumors about the family and that he is not to believe anything. She tries to keep her kids away from this stuff, but as they get older, she is unable to as easily."

Kardashian and Disick dated on and off for close to a decade from 2006 before finally calling time on their romance in 2015.

Kardashian married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in May 2022 and they welcomed their first son together last year.

Rumors of a relationship with Bieber soon circulated, with sources at the time claiming he had "been showing her a good time."

Bieber has been friendly with the Kardashian family for years since posing for a Mrs. Robinson–inspired Elle shoot with Kim Kardashian in 2010.

Bieber shut down any talk of romance in 2016 during an appearance on The Bert Show, simply referring to Kardashian as "great."

The Poosh founder later hooked up with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 49, whom she married in May 2022. In November 2024, they welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen.

