Knife-Wielding Mother Fatally Shot by New York Police as Boyfriend Begs Them Not to Open Fire: Bodycam Catches Chaos Unfold
A mother of three was fatally shot by New York police after she pulled a knife on them, newly released bodycam footage detailing her chaotic final moments showed.
RadarOnline.com has learned the state Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation released the video of the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Jamie Feith by State Police as an investigation into her death remains underway.
Officers were responding to the home she shared with her boyfriend in April 2022 after receiving a report of physical domestic violence. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were able to "de-escalate the dispute" between Feith and her partner, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.
Hyde Park police Officers Joshua Kemlage and Bryan Sweeney were present and joined by state Trooper Christopher Miller.
At the start of the tense 42-second clip, Kemlage could be seen leading Feith away from a bedroom where one of her children stood in the background.
Moments later, one officer can be heard repeatedly shouting "Knife!" before alerting the force to send backup. "911, send an additional, we've got one at gunpoint."
Kemlage tried to get the weapon out of her hand but was unsuccessful, and she moved toward them in the kitchen. Sweeney attempted to use a stun gun to stop her.
As she ignored them and proceeded, one yelled "Shoot her" and Kemlage fired two shots. Her partner, who is unnamed, screamed out, "Don't f------ shoot her" twice as Kemlage fired a third and fourth shot. The boyfriend in agony shouted, "No!"
"What the f---? What the f---? Get off of her. Get off of her," he pleaded before telling officers not to kill him.
"It's tragic no matter what, and the officers have to come to grips with it," town Supervisor Al Torreggiani shared in a statement after hearing about the video. "It's not an easy thing to pull that trigger and take a life."
The Attorney General's Office issued its own statement, noting they followed AG Letitia James' directive that "camera footage obtained by her office in the course of an OSI investigation be released to the public in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters."