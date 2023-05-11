Knife-Wielding Mother Fatally Shot by New York Police as Boyfriend Begs Them Not to Open Fire: Bodycam Catches Chaos Unfold

At the start of the tense 42-second clip, Kemlage could be seen leading Feith away from a bedroom where one of her children stood in the background.

Moments later, one officer can be heard repeatedly shouting "Knife!" before alerting the force to send backup. "911, send an additional, we've got one at gunpoint."

Kemlage tried to get the weapon out of her hand but was unsuccessful, and she moved toward them in the kitchen. Sweeney attempted to use a stun gun to stop her.