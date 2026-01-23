EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Warned 'You've Gone Too Far' by Palace Aides Petrified Over State of His Shamed Brother Andrew

The forced relocation, driven by his older brother King Charles , 77, follows months of internal wrangling over how to deal with Andrew's future after he was stripped of royal titles and public duties.

Ex- Prince Andrew is facing what aides have told RadarOnline.com is a dangerous new low as preparations accelerate for his permanent move from Royal Lodge to the remote Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate – a humiliation palace sources fear could push him over the edge mentally.

Workmen have been seen refurbishing Marsh Farm, a modest five-bedroom property by royal standards, while removal vans have entered Royal Lodge, the 31-room Windsor estate Andrew, 65, has occupied for years.

The move is expected to take place in the coming months, probably around Andrew's 66th birthday. According to sources, the scale-down has been devastating.

One palace insider said the upheaval inside Royal Lodge reflects the depth of Andrew's predicament, explaining: "The place is chaotic as he begins to confront what is happening.

"He has reluctantly accepted that he cannot delay any longer, but the adjustment has been brutal.

"Marsh Farm is so limited that there is no way it can accommodate the lifestyle or possessions that defined his life until now, and that realization has hit him hard."

The source said the downsizing has forced Andrew to confront how far he has fallen from his former status as Duke of York.