EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Facing Epstein Victims' Protests as Security is Ramped Up For Monarch's US Visit
April 27 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is bracing for potential protests linked to Jeffrey Epstein victims as security is intensified for his US state visit, adding fresh pressure to a trip already overshadowed by the latest assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Charles, 77, is traveling with Queen Camilla, 78, to Washington DC, New York City and Virginia for a four-day visit aimed at reinforcing UK-US relations to mark the 250th Anniversary of American independence.
Diplomatic Minefield in Washington
The trip, planned for more than a year, has been complicated by the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where Trump, 79, and Melania Trump, 56, were present.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit would proceed after urgent discussions with US officials, though a heightened security review is underway.
Sources familiar with the planning said the royal household is preparing for demonstrations connected to Epstein and the long-running controversy surrounding Charles's brother, the former Prince Andrew, 66, who has denied wrongdoing in relation to his longstanding friendship with the late pedophile.
A security source told us: "There is an expectation that the Epstein issue will follow the King throughout the visit, particularly in Washington, where it remains a deeply sensitive topic.
"Preparations have been made for possible protests or symbolic gestures designed to draw attention to the victims."
Pressure to Meet Epstein Survivors
Political pressure has also mounted from US lawmakers.
Democrat Ro Khanna has publicly urged Charles to meet Epstein's victims, saying such a move would be a "defining moment" for the British monarchy.
Analysts said the King's address to a joint session of Congress could become a focal point for dissent over his decision not to meet Epstein's s-- trafficking victims.
Professor Andrew Moran, head of international relations at London Metropolitan University, said Charles should be prepared for significant scrutiny.
He warned there would be "a lot of noise" surrounding Epstein and Andrew during the visit.
Dr Andrew Gawthorpe, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Centre, added protests could take place near key events.
He said members of Congress may opt for symbolic gestures such as clothing or press briefings rather than overt disruption.
Tensions Over Middle East Conflict
Royal historian Ed Owens described the Epstein controversy as one of the most significant "tripwires" facing Charles' visit to the States.
He warned public heckling or demonstrations could create uncomfortable moments for the King and Queen during public engagements.
Alongside these concerns, tensions between Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer risk complicating the diplomatic backdrop.
Trump has criticized the UK's stance on Iran and suggested Charles could play a role in repairing relations, calling him "fantastic" and "brave."
However, Moran warned Trump might not be able to "resist the temptation" to criticize Starmer during the visit, potentially creating awkward moments. Global security issues also loom large.
Ongoing instability in the Middle East and the possibility of escalation involving Trump's Iran conflict could place Charles in a delicate position as head of the British armed forces.
Further complications have arisen following comments by Prince Harry, 41, who recently called for stronger US support for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv. Trump responded by saying Harry "is not speaking for the UK," creating additional tension.
Owens said the timing was "awkward" and could make it harder for Charles to address Ukraine without appearing to echo his son.
Meticulous Planning for 'Narrow Margin'
A source close to the planning for Charles' visit said: "This visit was never expected to be straightforward, but the combination of heightened political sensitivities, increased security risks, and lingering controversies has made it far more delicate than originally anticipated.
"There is a clear awareness within the Palace that the margin for error is extremely narrow, and that every appearance, remark, and interaction will be examined in intense detail.
"As a result, preparations have become more meticulous, with a strong focus on navigating what is shaping up to be a particularly demanding and closely watched diplomatic environment."