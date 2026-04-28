EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Facing Epstein Victims' Protests as Security is Ramped Up For Monarch's US Visit

The trip, planned for more than a year, has been complicated by the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where Trump, 79, and Melania Trump, 56, were present.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit would proceed after urgent discussions with US officials, though a heightened security review is underway.

Sources familiar with the planning said the royal household is preparing for demonstrations connected to Epstein and the long-running controversy surrounding Charles's brother, the former Prince Andrew, 66, who has denied wrongdoing in relation to his longstanding friendship with the late pedophile.

A security source told us: "There is an expectation that the Epstein issue will follow the King throughout the visit, particularly in Washington, where it remains a deeply sensitive topic.

"Preparations have been made for possible protests or symbolic gestures designed to draw attention to the victims."