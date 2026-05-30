EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Unbreakable' Mealtime Rule 'Shows He's Stingiest Monarch Ever'

Now, according to Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, 51, Charles' commitment to those causes extends well beyond public speeches and charitable initiatives and into the daily routines of royal life.

From meals served at home to the handling of leftovers, Charles is said to insist that food is reused wherever possible rather than discarded.

Speaking about the King's attitude to waste, Tom revealed just how seriously Charles takes the issue. He said: "There is no waste - everything is recycled, everything is used from the table.

"If anything is left over from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing's allowed to be thrown out."

A royal source said the policy reflects Charles' deeply held beliefs rather than any concern about cost.

The insider added: "Some people might look at it and jokingly say it makes Charles the stingiest monarch in history, but from Charles' perspective, it has nothing to do with saving money. He genuinely dislikes waste and believes that throwing away perfectly good food is unnecessary.

"This is one of the few household rules that has remained absolutely consistent over the years. Whether it's a formal dinner or a private meal, the expectation is that leftovers will be reused whenever possible."