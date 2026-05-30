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EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Unbreakable' Mealtime Rule 'Shows He's Stingiest Monarch Ever'

Photo of King Charles
Source: Mega

King Charles is all about saving food.

May 29 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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King Charles' determination to ensure nothing goes to waste at the dinner table has prompted royal flunkies to jokingly label him the "stingiest monarch ever," with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the King's strict approach to leftovers said to be one of the most "unbreakable" rules inside his household.

The meticulous monarch, 77, has long championed environmental causes and sustainable living, both before and after ascending the throne.

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King Charles' Strict No-Waste Rule

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Photo of Tom Parker Bowles
Source: Mega

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, revealed that all leftover food is recycled or reused.

Now, according to Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, 51, Charles' commitment to those causes extends well beyond public speeches and charitable initiatives and into the daily routines of royal life.

From meals served at home to the handling of leftovers, Charles is said to insist that food is reused wherever possible rather than discarded.

Speaking about the King's attitude to waste, Tom revealed just how seriously Charles takes the issue. He said: "There is no waste - everything is recycled, everything is used from the table.

"If anything is left over from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing's allowed to be thrown out."

A royal source said the policy reflects Charles' deeply held beliefs rather than any concern about cost.

The insider added: "Some people might look at it and jokingly say it makes Charles the stingiest monarch in history, but from Charles' perspective, it has nothing to do with saving money. He genuinely dislikes waste and believes that throwing away perfectly good food is unnecessary.

"This is one of the few household rules that has remained absolutely consistent over the years. Whether it's a formal dinner or a private meal, the expectation is that leftovers will be reused whenever possible."

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Leftovers Always Get A Second Life

Photo of King Charles and his Aston Martin
Source: Mega

King Charles once modified his Aston Martin to run on wine and cheese whey.

The King's commitment to sustainability has occasionally manifested itself in unusual ways.

His Aston Martin, originally gifted to him by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II for his 21st birthday, was converted to run on a biofuel made from surplus English white wine and whey produced during cheese-making.

According to reports, the same philosophy also influences afternoon tea. Charles and his wife, Camilla, 78, are said to continue eating the same cake throughout the week until it has been finished rather than replacing it with a fresh one.

Another royal insider noted, "Charles practices the principles he talks about. There is a belief within his household that if something can still be used, it should be used. That approach applies to food, household management, and even broader environmental issues.

"Visitors are sometimes surprised by how disciplined he is about it. For Charles, sustainability isn't a trend or a public relations exercise. It's something he has incorporated into everyday life."

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King Charles' Green Habits Go Beyond Food

Photo of Queen Camilla and King Charles
Source: Mega

King Charles' Coronation Food Project rescued thousands of tonnes of edible food.

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The King's anti-waste campaign also extends far beyond his private dining table.

In 2023, he launched the Coronation Food Project, an initiative aimed at reducing food insecurity and preventing edible food from being discarded. According to its 2025 impact report, the project rescued 4,932 tonnes of food, equivalent to approximately 11 million meals.

Praising the initiative, Tom said: "It's not the king just paying lip service, he practices what he preaches.

"He really is a food hero. To talk to him about the strange varieties of plums or pears or anything else is endlessly fascinating."

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Photo of King Charles
Source: Mega

The king skips meat and fish two days a week to lower environmental impact.

Charles has also spoken publicly about changing his own eating habits to reduce environmental pressures.

In a 2021 interview with the BBC, he said: "I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure."

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