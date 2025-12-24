EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Seriously Strict' Christmas Timetable Revealed — Complete With 'Secret Rule'

The 77-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Camilla , 78, are preparing to host the extended royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk for the festive period, continuing traditions that have defined the royal Christmas for decades.

King Charles is presiding over a Christmas at Sandringham governed by a timetable so precise even senior royals are expected to fall into line, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com it is a "seriously strict" schedule – including an unspoken rule that lateness is not tolerated.

Prince Harry , 41, and Meghan Markle , 44, will again remain in California with Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Prince Edward and Sophie will also be present with Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, alongside Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall and their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William , 43, and Catherine , also 43, are expected to attend with their children Prince George , 12, Princess Charlotte , 10, and Prince Louis , 7.

Their gathering comes after a turbulent year for The Firm, marked by health concerns, family absences and heightened public scrutiny.

Family members will change into formal wear for lunch with staff before the estate walk.

Our insider added: "After the tradition is completed, there is a change into formal wear for lunch with royal staff. Even the more casual parts of the day, such as the estate walk, are carefully scheduled, and everyone must return by 5pm for tea."

The source added formal festive proceedings begin on Christmas Eve morning, when family members arrive and submit to the long-standing tradition of being weighed on antique scales – a custom dating back to Edward VII.

They said: "Punctuality is taken as a given. The schedule allows no flexibility, and everyone understands it is not something to push. Charles' unspoken and 'secret' rule of the holidays is you do not break this requirement."

According to one palace insider, the celebrations will be far from informal – despite the royals' need to relax after a horrific year.

Charles will hold a private early church service before the family appeared for the public walk.

Sources close to the household say the strict structure reflects Charles' preference for order and continuity, particularly during periods of family gatherings.

On Christmas Day itself, the schedule tightens further. Members of the public queue from early morning to see the royals attend St. Mary Magdalene Church, but the family's day begins earlier than most realize.

A source said: "What is often missed is that the King and his family go to an earlier, private church service out of public view before appearing for the formal stroll."

Lunch is served after the church appearance, and Charles expects "everyone to participate – whatever their appetite at that time of day," our source said.

They added: "Unlike Queen Elizabeth, the King wears the paper hat that comes out of the cracker and expects everyone else to follow suit."

Multiple outfit changes are required throughout the day, reinforcing the sense of formality that governs proceedings.