EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice is Fleeing Britain for Christmas Skiing Holiday as It Was 'Politest Way to Snub Her Disgraced Parents Andrew and Sarah'

A friend claimed: "Beatrice was caught between loyalty to the King and her parents and didn't want to create any awkwardness. She felt the simplest way to avoid appearing to snub anyone was to spend the holiday away with friends."

It also means there will be no elephant in the room at Charles' Christmas celebration, and no awkward silences when it comes to discussing Beatrice's father.

It is understood Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, is also planning on making alternative arrangements this Christmas instead of attending the traditional royal gathering.

Beatrice's decision comes amid renewed scrutiny of her father, 65, as a steady flow of images from the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's estate and properties continues to emerge.