EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice is Fleeing Britain for Christmas Skiing Holiday as It Was 'Politest Way to Snub Her Disgraced Parents Andrew and Sarah'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice is skipping the Royal Family's Sandringham Christmas this year, opting instead for a skiing holiday abroad with her husband and children, in what friends tell RadarOnline.com is a tactful way to distance herself from her disgraced parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.
The 37-year-old, who has two young children with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, turned down an invitation from King Charles to spend the holiday at Sandringham – with an insider saying she made the move to avoid causing embarrassment.
A Strategic Escape from Royal Awkwardness
A friend claimed: "Beatrice was caught between loyalty to the King and her parents and didn't want to create any awkwardness. She felt the simplest way to avoid appearing to snub anyone was to spend the holiday away with friends."
It also means there will be no elephant in the room at Charles' Christmas celebration, and no awkward silences when it comes to discussing Beatrice's father.
It is understood Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, is also planning on making alternative arrangements this Christmas instead of attending the traditional royal gathering.
Beatrice's decision comes amid renewed scrutiny of her father, 65, as a steady flow of images from the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's estate and properties continues to emerge.
Fresh Epstein Scandal Ignites New Scrutiny
In one recently released photograph, Windsor is seen reclining on the laps of five elegantly dressed women at Sandringham, with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell standing behind.
The images, released by the U.S. Department of Justice, have reignited public and media questions about Windsor's awareness of Epstein and Maxwell's s-- crimes.
Windsor, stripped of all royal titles in October over his Epstein shame, has faced mounting pressure and public embarrassment.
His former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, also drew attention earlier this year after emails to Epstein surfaced in which she praised him as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."
A Gloomy Christmas at Royal Lodge
This year marks the first since Windsor moved into Royal Lodge two decades ago that the property has remained largely undecorated.
Sources said no Christmas tree has been installed, and the traditional wreaths were not hung, in a huge departure from the usual festive display.
A royal insider said: "The absence of festive decorations at Royal Lodge clearly signals that this year's Christmas will be markedly different for Andrew and Sarah."
Both princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, recently attended an early Royal Family Christmas gathering at Buckingham Palace without their parents, underscoring the growing division.
Traditionally, Sandringham plays a central role in the royal Christmas period.
The estate's saloon room, where King Charles and other family members gather to watch his pre-recorded Christmas speech, has been a key space for decades.
The space serves not only as a place to reflect on the past year but also for games, television, and afternoon tea.
The recent photographs showing Windsor sprawled at the estate surrounded by women have intensified questions about his proximity to Epstein and Maxwell within the family's private spaces.
A royal commentator said, "Sandringham has always been the center of Christmas for the family, so Andrew being linked to these images there is especially delicate.
"It's easy to see why Beatrice would opt to distance herself this year."
With tensions running high and intense public attention, her choice to spend the holiday abroad with her husband, children, and friends seems both practical and symbolic, sidestepping what friends predict would be an awkward and potentially embarrassing family gathering at the estate.